Imphal: Local newspapers in Imphal, on Monday failed to hit the stands.

The reason is attributed to the Manipur Hawkers’ Association (MHA) observing its 44th Hawkers’ Day as a holiday.

The trend from previous years continues with newspapers failing to reach people on August 25.

On this day, hawkers skip work resulting in local newspapers failing to hit the stands.

The association observes this day to honour deceased members during an event at the Manipur Press Club in Imphal.

General secretary of Manipur Hawkers’ Association Laikhuram Surjit said the day is observed in honour of the late members of the association.

He added that hawkers and journalists are warriors of the media.

Any print media house would not be able to deliver its news to the public without support from hawkers.

The association handed over pensions to the elders who used to work as hawkers.

President of the All Manipur Working Journalists Union (AMWJU), Asem Bhakta, presided over the function.

Additionally, officials added that the state has about 1000 newspaper hawkers, but only about 700 of them are registered.

About 200 newspaper hawkers renew their cards every year. to the concerned government department.