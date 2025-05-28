Raja Kumari becomes first Indian-origin singer to win an American Music Award

Indian-origin singer, songwriter, and rapper Raja Kumari has clinched a prestigious American Music Award (AMA) for her work on the popular series Arcane: League of Legends – Season 2.

The 51st AMA ceremony took place on Monday night in Los Angeles, with Raja receiving the award on Tuesday for Favourite Soundtrack.

Raja Kumari made history as the first Indian-origin musician to be nominated for an AMA, a milestone she previously highlighted in an interview with media.

Her nominated track, “Renegade (We Never Run),” is a powerful collaboration featuring UK hip-hop star Stefflon Don and Dominican-Brazilian artist Jarina de Marco. The song, created for the Arcane series, went viral, securing a spot in the global Top 10 of Spotify’s ‘Viral 50’ chart.

Reflecting on the song’s journey, Raja shared, “I just did a song for a film. I didn’t have many expectations for it. But it ended up really impacting people.” She added that the song’s success came as a surprise, resonating far beyond what she had initially imagined.

Speaking about the personal significance of the track, Raja revealed a special bond with fellow artist Stefflon Don over the late Sidhu Moose Wala, saying, “Stefflon and I kind of share the Sidhu connection. She has a song with Sidhu too. When I was collaborating with Sidhu, he played me that track. So, I’ve always had a soft spot for her because of that shared connection with this gentle giant.”

Raja also revealed that she was approached for the Arcane soundtrack because of her unique identity and artistry. “They had heard about me as someone who represents our culture and can deliver aggressive music as a woman. The character in the series is Indian, so they felt I was the right fit,” she explained.

The AMA win has been a moment of reflection and motivation for the global artist. “I was beginning to wonder if I needed to stick to one genre to make it big. But this recognition is a powerful reminder that my global approach still has so much potential. There’s still more to do, more to impact, and more to grow.”

Raja Kumari’s win marks a proud moment for the Indian music diaspora, proving that cultural authenticity and global appeal can coexist and be celebrated on the world stage.