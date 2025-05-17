Rajkummar Rao’s Bhool Chuk Maaf to hit theatres on May 23

The makers of ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’, a time-loop comedy starring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, have confirmed that the film will now release in theatres on May 23, 2025, instead of premiering directly on OTT.

The film, directed by Karan Sharma and produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, was earlier set for a digital release on Prime Video on May 16, following the postponement of its May 9 theatrical launch due to heightened nationwide security measures related to Operation Sindoor.

The initial decision to skip the theatrical release prompted a legal challenge from multiplex giant PVRINOX, who moved the court against the direct-to-OTT move. However, after discussions, PVRINOX Limited, Maddock Films, and Amazon MGM Studios have now reached an agreement, leading to a theatrical release instead.

“As our surroundings begin to heal, we’re especially grateful to offer a theatrical experience for a film that speaks from the heart,” producer Dinesh Vijan said in a statement. “In these times, when family means everything, we urge audiences to come to theatres with their loved ones and enjoy a story that brings laughter and reflection.”

He also extended appreciation to cinema exhibitors for their cooperation, saying the improved release environment made the theatrical release possible.

Kamal Gianchandani of PVRINOX welcomed the move, saying, “We deeply value Maddock Films’ decision to stay committed to the theatrical model. Their support reinforces the strong bond between filmmakers and exhibitors.”

Bhool Chuk Maaf follows the story of a man on the verge of getting married, who suddenly finds himself trapped in a time loop, reliving the day before his wedding over and over again. The film promises a blend of humor, emotion, and a touch of the fantastical best enjoyed on the big screen.