Guwahati: Ranbir Kapoor who celebrated his 43nd birthday on September 28, has announced he will be stepping behind the camera soon.

During an Instagram Live session from the account of his brand, ARKS, he updated his fans on his upcoming work.

During the session, Ranbir said that he would soon be making his debut as a director.

The Animal star also said that filming of Animal Park will begin in 2027.

“Just imagine, it’s just seven years till I hit 50, it just hit me. I was making a video and I looked at my grey hair and (realised) in 7 years, I am going to be 50. Life just goes by too fast. Just live every day to your fullest, give it your best, be kind, be loving, and just have fun in your life, and just be a good person.”

When asked about his plans to make a film and the actor responded saying, “I am dying to direct a movie. I have actually started a writers’ room recently. I am trying to inspire myself with the two ideas I have. I am starting to work on it, but it is definitely on my to-do list in the next couple of years.”

On Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal Park, he said, “Animal Park should start in 2027. Sandeep has been interacting with me on the idea, the music and the characters and it’s just crazy, and I can’t wait to be on set.”