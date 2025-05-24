Salman Khan’s Sikandar OTT release date on Netflix confirmed

The much-anticipated action drama Sikandar, starring Salman Khan and directed by A R Murugadoss, is all set for its OTT debut.

Netflix announced that the film will premiere on their platform on June 25, 2025.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Salman Khan under his banner Salman Khan Films, Sikandar originally hit theaters on March 30, 2025.

The film features Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead, alongside Sathyaraj, Kajal Aggarwal, and Sharman Joshi. Cinematography was handled by Tirru, with editing by Vivek Harshan. The dialogues were penned by Rajat Arora, Hussain Dalal, and Abbas Dalal.

Sikandar tells the story of a royal, played by Salman Khan, whose deep empathy for common people drives him to fight against corruption after suffering a personal loss. Despite the star-studded cast and director, the film received mostly negative reviews from critics and audiences alike.

Netflix India teased the release on social media, writing, “Suna hai bohot log Sikandar ka intezaar kar rahe the? Sikandar aa gaya hai Netflix par raj karne.. Watch Sikandar, out 25 May on Netflix.”