Shreya Ghoshal cancels Surat concert after Pahalgam terror attack

Singer Shreya Ghoshal has canceled her upcoming concert in Surat, which was part of her All Hearts Tour, following the recent terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam.

The concert was scheduled for April 26, 2025, at the Pandit Dindayal Upadhyay Indoor Stadium.

Shreya announced the cancellation on her Instagram Stories on Friday, sharing an official note that read, “In light of the recent and tragic events, the organisers, along with the artist, have collectively made the decision to cancel the upcoming show in Surat on April 26th.

All ticket holders will receive full refunds, and the amount will be automatically refunded to the original payment method. For any queries, please write to [email protected]. Thank you for your understanding.”

This decision comes after the deadly terror attack at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on April 22, 2025, in which 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen were killed, with several others injured.

Earlier, singer Arijit Singh also canceled his concert in Chennai, scheduled for April 27, 2025, out of respect for the victims of the attack. He shared a similar note on his Instagram, confirming the cancellation and assuring ticket holders of full refunds.