Smriti Irani is all set to make her long-awaited return to television with the reboot of the iconic soap opera Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

On Monday, the first look of the actor reprising her role as Tulsi Virani was leaked online, sparking excitement among fans.

In the leaked visuals, Irani is seen donning a maroon saree with a zari border, paired with a traditional red bindi, temple jewelry, and a black-beaded mangalsutra, reminiscent of her classic Tulsi avatar. The upcoming season will mark her return to acting after a 15-year hiatus.

Originally aired from July 3, 2000 to November 6, 2008 on Star Plus, the show ran for over 1,800 episodes and became one of the most influential and successful Indian TV dramas. Produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, the serial revolved around the life of Tulsi, an ideal daughter-in-law and the moral anchor of the Virani family.

Joining Smriti in the reboot is Amar Upadhyay, who will reprise his role as Mihir Virani. Although the new season was initially expected to premiere on July 3, reports suggest a minor production delay.

Earlier this week, Smriti Irani commemorated the show’s 25-year milestone with a heartfelt Instagram post. Sharing a nostalgic photo, she wrote, “25 years ago, a story entered Indian homes and quietly became part of countless lives. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi wasn’t just a show—it was emotion, memory, ritual… To every viewer who made Tulsi a part of their own family—thank you. This journey wasn’t mine alone. It was ours. And it always will be.”

The serial, which followed Tulsi’s journey as the daughter of a pandit and wife of business tycoon Govardhan Virani’s grandson, became a cultural phenomenon and earned record-breaking TRPs for six consecutive years. It also proved to be a career-defining moment for both Smriti Irani and Ekta Kapoor.

The reboot is expected to reignite nostalgia among long-time viewers while introducing the iconic characters to a new generation.