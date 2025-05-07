Soniya Bansal quits entertainment industry to find inner peace

Bigg Boss 17 contestant and actress Soniya Bansal has announced her decision to leave the entertainment industry, citing a deep desire for inner peace over external success.

In a candid interview with media, the actress opened up about the emotional toll of fame and why she’s stepping away from acting to embrace a more fulfilling path.

Soniya, known for her roles in films like Naughty Gang, Dubki, Game 100 Crore Ka, and Shoorveer, revealed that despite achieving money, fame, and popularity, she felt emotionally empty.

“In the race to be perfect, stay relevant, and earn more, I lost myself,” she shared. “You may have everything on the outside, but if you’re not at peace within, it’s a dark place to be.”

Her brief stint in Bigg Boss 17, where she was the first contestant to be evicted, brought her into the limelight but also highlighted the mental pressure of staying visible and relevant in the industry.

“This industry gave me recognition, but not stillness. It didn’t allow me to breathe,” she said.

Now, Soniya plans to reinvent herself as a life coach and spiritual healer, helping others find clarity and purpose something she struggled to find in showbiz.

“I don’t want to pretend anymore. I want to live authentically, for myself,” she stated.

Though she still has an upcoming role in the Telugu film Yes Boss, Soniya seems determined to transition into a more mindful and grounded chapter of her life. With a following of 6.5 million on Instagram, she hopes to use her platform for more meaningful connections and to inspire personal growth.

She also found popularity through music videos like Khudgarze, Farak, and Zindagi Do Roz Ki, but says she’s now focused on a life built on truth and healing not the spotlight.