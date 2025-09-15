Applications are invited for recruitment of 10 vacant positions or career in IIT Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Project Personnel in the project entitled, “An

Advanced Knowledge and Skilling Hub” at the Department of Electronics and Electrical Engineering in 2025.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Research Associate-I

No. of posts : 5

Qualification :

Ph.D Degree OR Master’s degree in Engineering + 3 yrs. Exp.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

OR

Bachelor’s degree in Engineering + 6 yrs. Exp.

Specialization – VLSI, Computer Vision, AI/ML, Agricultural Eng

Name of post : Associate Project Scientist

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Master’s degree in Science/Humanities

OR

Bachelor’ s degree in Science/Humanities + 4 yrs. Exp.

Desirable – Exp. in Graphic Designing

Name of post : Associate Project Scientist

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Master’s degree in Science/Humanities

OR

Bachelor’s degree in Science/Humanities + 4 yrs. Exp.

Desirable – Exp. in AI / ML

Name of post : Associate Project Scientist

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Master’s degree in Engineering/ Science/Humanities

OR

Bachelor’ s degree in Science/Humanities + 4 yrs. Exp.

Desirable – Exp. in VLSI / Mathematics

Name of post : Assistant Project Scientist

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Bachelor’s degree in Engineering / Science + 1 yr Exp.

How to apply :

Interested candidates may apply for the interview using the link given below for the corresponding position by filling out the details of all their educational qualifications, experience, contact address, phone no., email, etc.

Form Link : https://forms.gle/CsC3xqVfurp4SNCE6

Candidates need to upload the relevant documents in PDF format only at the registration links given above on or before 21st September 2025 (Sunday).

Candidates will be shortlisted based on the qualifications posted in the advertisement, and later, only shortlisted candidates will be intimated by email separately to attend interviews.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here