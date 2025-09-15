Guwahati: Five Bangladeshi students of the National Institute of Technology (NIT), in Assam’s Silchar, have been suspended and are set to be deported following a violent clash inside the campus on September 8.

All five were studying in India under the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) scholarship scheme.

According to sources, the suspended students allegedly launched a violent attack on their fellow Bangladeshi students during the clash, reportedly under the influence of drugs.

Armed with rods, knives, and screwdrivers, they targeted final-year students, leaving several injured. Two victims sustained severe head injuries and are currently under intensive care at Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH).

Following the incident, authorities expelled the accused students from the hostel. During searches, narcotic substances were also recovered from their rooms, officials confirmed.

Declaring the incident as a case of “mass violence,” the institute has suspended the five students for two semesters, equivalent to one academic year. Since they are barred from attending classes or staying on campus, the authorities have decided to hand them over for deportation.