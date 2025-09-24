Guwahati: Here we go!

Sunny Leone will rewrite history as she will feature in a one-of-a-kind AI film.

‘Kaur vs KORE’, has Sunny in a double role, as a human superhero and as her AI-powered avatar, blending futuristic storytelling with deep human emotions.

A bold step it marks a cultural and technological shift in how stories are created and experienced.

‘Kaur vs KORE’ will be the first feature film made completely with the help of artificial intelligence.

“While the script is a complete entertainer with a tinge of thrill, technology will also play an important part. The makers are looking to release the film by the end of the year or early 2026. Sunny, who has always been vocal about AI and its misuse, was excited to collaborate. She feels that the film will celebrate AI but also give audiences some lessons to stay protected in this world of digital mayhem,” a source says.

And it adds the movie is directed by Vinil Vasu and will be produced by Ajinkya Jadhav, under his banner Paparazzi Entertainment.

The first digital poster of ‘Kaur vs KORE’ will be released in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Way to go Sunny!