Guwahati: The mysterious and untimely death of Assam’s legendary singer Zubeen Garg has sent shockwaves across the State and beyond, prompting the government to launch the strongest possible investigation.

The tragedy, which has plunged millions of fans into mourning, is now being treated with utmost seriousness by the Assam administration.

“In regard to the untimely death of our beloved Zubeen Garg, we will not spare anyone. Today, I had a meeting with the @DGPAssamPolice and the ADGP, CID along with senior officers including Chief Secretary, Assam. I have instructed the DGP to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) with the best officers of Assam Police. The viscera samples will be sent to the Central Forensic Laboratory (CFL), Delhi, for detailed examination. The SIT will have full freedom to investigate the case with complete professional integrity,” Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on X on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister’s declaration underscores the gravity with which the State is treating the case. By entrusting a specially constituted SIT and directing forensic analysis outside Assam, the government seeks to eliminate all doubts and suspicions surrounding the singer’s sudden demise.

The move reflects not only the political leadership’s determination but also the public demand for truth and justice. For millions of Zubeen’s admirers, the investigation is more than a legal process ,it is a quest to preserve the dignity of a legend whose voice defined a generation.