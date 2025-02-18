Guwahati: Assam has witnessed a surge in environmental challenges over the past decade, according to environmental lawyer Vikram Rajkhowa.

Speaking at a lecture organized by Save Our Land, an environmental collective, in Guwahati on Sunday, Rajkhowa, also an advocate at Gauhati High Court, highlighted two key observations.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

First, he noted a significant increase in environmental cases over the last 10 years. This rise, he suggested, could be attributed to growing public awareness or an actual increase in environmental conflicts, or likely a combination of both.

Second, Rajkhowa pointed to a shift in those filing these cases. While previously, environmental cases were primarily initiated by NGOs, activists, or concerned individuals, now victims directly affected by environmental pollution or deforestation are increasingly coming forward.

“Over the past 10 years… I would like to highlight two observations… Firstly, there is an increase in environmental cases… This probably may be because of the awareness among people or it can also be the environmental conflict is increasing. Now, to my mind, I think it’s both,” Rajkhowa said.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

“Secondly, there has been a gradual shift in the litigants because earlier the environmental cases were primarily NGOs, activists, or concerned persons. But now what is happening [is] that actually the victims who are facing the consequences of environmental pollution or deforestation, so the victims themselves are coming forward,” he added.

Addressing specific concerns, Rajkhowa highlighted the growing problem of air and dust pollution in Assam, particularly in Guwahati. He pointed out that while Guwahati has over 12 lakh registered vehicles, a surprisingly low 30% possess valid pollution under control certificates, suggesting many vehicles are past their lifespan.

He also discussed the tragic coal mine incident at Umrangso in Dima Hasao district, where nine miners died. Rajkhowa questioned how 200 rat-hole mines could appear in an area so quickly, asking if the administration had been negligent. He further alleged that 60-70 rat-hole mines are now emerging in the Dehing Patkai area, indicating a “huge nexus” that needs to be fought through legal means.

Rajkhowa emphasized the constitutional duties related to environmental protection. He argued that when authorities fail in their duty under Article 48A, it becomes the responsibility of all citizens under Article 51A(g) to protect the environment and forests. This can be done through raising awareness, writing about the issues, or any other possible means.

The program was moderated by writer and lawyer Kishor Kalita. Mahesh Deka, executive editor at Northeast Now explained the objective of the Save Our Land collective and the purpose of the lecture.