Agartala: Tripura Police on Monday seized illegal drugs valued at over Rs 1.5 crore in a series of operations across the state, resulting in the arrest of six individuals.

In Kamalpur sub-division of Dhalai district, police intercepted a truck with a West Bengal registration number following a tip-off. During inspection, 310 kilograms of dry cannabis packed in 31 packets were recovered.

The estimated market value of the seizure is around Rs 1.5 crore. The truck driver, identified as Rabi Kumar from Bihar, was arrested. The operation was led by Kamalpur SDPO Samudra Debbarma.

In a separate operation in East Agartala, four individuals were arrested following a raid at Lal Matia area near Maharajganj Market. Based on intelligence inputs, police recovered 1,200 small vials of brown sugar, Rs 7,000 in cash, a mobile phone, a scooter, and a motorcycle.

The arrested have been identified as Rajib Roy, Mithun Das, Rahul Roy, and Bimal Bardhan. Sadar SDPO Debprasad Roy said that remand will be sought for further investigation. East Agartala Police Station OC Rana Chatterjee confirmed that the raid followed credible information on drug activity in the area.

In another case, police in the Bishalgarh sub-division of Sepahijala district conducted a pre-dawn raid at Ghaniamara village and arrested Sirajul Islam after 170 kilograms of dry cannabis were seized from his residence. A case has been registered under the NDPS Act at Bishalgarh Police Station.