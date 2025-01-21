Guwahati: A letter from Justice (Retd) Deepak Verma, Chairperson of the High Powered Committee (HPC) constituted by the Tripura High Court, to the DGPs of six states including Assam has ignited a firestorm of controversy.

The letter, dated January 16, shockingly instructs the DGPs to “direct their concerned officers to provide escort or security or render all assistance to ensure smooth passage” of a convoy carrying 21 elephants from Arunachal Pradesh to Reliance’s private zoo, Vantara.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

This blatant overreach by Justice Verma has left wildlife experts and conservationists aghast. The HPC, constituted by the Tripura High Court in November 2022 and granted nationwide jurisdiction by the Supreme Court in March 2023, is mandated to “issue recommendations for the transfer of Elephants.”

The court order explicitly states that the “concerned Chief Wildlife Warden shall ensure that the transfer of the Elephant is undertaken in the most appropriate manner conducive to the Elephants and further the concerned Chief Wild life Warden shall request the jurisdictional police to ensure smooth passage of the Elephant concerned.”

However, Justice Verma, inexplicably exceeding his authority, has taken it upon himself to directly command the DGPs, effectively usurping the role of the Chief Wildlife Wardens.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

This unprecedented intervention raises grave concerns about potential undue influence and a blatant disregard for established protocols.

“Where is the need for him to go an extra mile in facilitating smooth passage? His job ended with giving permission. This reeks of impropriety,” fumed a top Assam forest official.

The transfer of 21 elephants from Arunachal Pradesh’s Namsai to Vantara, a private zoo owned by Reliance Industries in Jamnagar, Gujarat, on Sunday, further fuels suspicions.

Critics argue that the HPC, under Justice Verma’s chairmanship, has become a tool to facilitate the movement of elephants to private entities, potentially undermining the very principles of wildlife conservation.

This incident demands a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding Justice Verma’s actions.

Questions must be answered regarding the rationale behind his direct intervention, the nature of his relationship with Reliance Industries, and whether any undue influence was exerted to expedite the transfer of these elephants.