Guwahati: US Democrats of the House Oversight Committee on Monday released a “sexually suggestive letter to Jeffrey Epstein purportedly signed by President Donald Trump.

Trump though has refuted such allegations.

The letter released by the committee looks exactly as described by the The Wall Street Journal in its report.

The US President said neither did he write the letter or create the drawing of a curvaceous woman that surrounds the letter.

Trump even filed a $10 billion lawsuit against The Wall Street Journal for having malafide intentions to denigrate him.

The letter was part of a 2003 album that was compiled for alleged sex trafficker Epstein’s birthday.

Trump also denied having any connection with it.

AP reports that “Democrats on the House Oversight Committee received a copy of the birthday album on Monday as part of a batch of documents from Epstein’s estate.”

The White House didn’t respond to a message seeking comment.

Trump has termed The Wall Street Journal report “false, malicious, and defamatory.”

“These are not my words, not the way I talk. Also, I don’t draw pictures,” Trump said.

The letter carried Trump’s name and signature including “text framed by a hand-drawn outline of what appears to be a curvaceous woman.”

“A pal is a wonderful thing. Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret,” the letter says.