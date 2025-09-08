Guwahati: Veteran journalist and The Telegraph editor Sankarshan Thakur, celebrated for his incisive political commentary and ground reporting, passed away on Monday at a Gurgaon hospital after a prolonged illness.

He was 63.

Born in Patna in 1962, Thakur was the son of senior journalist Janardhan Thakur. Educated at St. Xavier’s, Patna, and Hindu College, Delhi University, he began his career in 1984 with SUNDAY magazine. Over the years, he worked with The Indian Express, Tehelka, and The Telegraph, where he served in two stints.

Thakur authored acclaimed political biographies, including Subaltern Saheb (on Lalu Prasad Yadav), Single Man: The Life and Times of Nitish Kumar of Bihar, and The Brothers Bihari.

His writings on Bihar and Kashmir earned him a reputation as one of India’s sharpest political observers.

A fearless reporter, he covered defining events such as the Kargil War, the Bhopal gas tragedy, the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, Indira Gandhi’s assassination, and the Sri Lankan civil war. His contributions were recognised with the Prem Bhatia Award for Excellence in Political Journalism (2001) and the Appan Menon Fellowship (2003).

Thakur is survived by his wife Sona, daughter Jahan, and son Ayushman.

His death prompted an outpouring of grief. Politicians, colleagues, and readers paid rich tributes. J&K leader Omar Abdullah remembered him as a journalist who listened “without judgment,” while Congress MP Jairam Ramesh called him a “delightfully brilliant writer.” RJD’s Manoj Jha said he would be remembered for “swimming against the current.”

Colleagues recalled his integrity and warmth. Senior journalist Rasheed Kidwai said, “He was full of life, even days before his passing. He never let illness define him.”

The Editors Guild of India hailed him as a “gifted writer and fearless ground reporter” whose work illuminated India’s most crucial political and social moments.

Author Nilanjana Roy described him as a “lighthouse of an editor” who upheld courage, conscience, and faith in the Constitution.

From Bihar to Kashmir, and from conflict zones to grassroots struggles, Sankarshan Thakur’s words gave voice to people and politics with rare depth. His passing marks the end of a fearless and empathetic chapter in Indian journalism.