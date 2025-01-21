Guwahati: Police dismantled a major ATM fraud racket, leading to the arrest of five individuals suspected of engaging in financial scams in Guwahati, Assam.

The apprehended individuals have been identified as Asif Iqbal Hussain, Sahil Ahmed, Ariful Islam, Dewan Azlan Haris, and Abdul Azad.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

During the police operation, authorities seized 17 ATM cards from various banks, two motorcycles, and two iPhones, believed to have been used in fraudulent activities.

The gang is suspected of employing deceptive tactics to trick unsuspecting customers and illicitly withdraw funds using stolen or cloned ATM cards.

Police stated that the arrested individuals may be part of a larger criminal network involved in financial fraud. Further investigations are currently underway.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

In a separate incident last year, a police team conducted a raid on a lodge in Boragaon. This operation led to the discovery of a group of cyber fraudsters operating “Mule Bank Accounts.”

These accounts were allegedly used to transfer funds illegally obtained by cybercriminals from unsuspecting victims.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused individuals targeted individuals in need, enticing them to open bank accounts by promising substantial financial rewards. They would then collect all relevant banking documents, including passbooks, ATM cards, and cheque books, from these individuals. Subsequently, the gang would hand over these documents to another group involved in cybercrimes.