Guwahati: A man employed as a cook at the MLA Hostel in Guwahati, Assam was allegedly assaulted by a PA of a legislator on Sunday.

According to reports, the incident took place in the afternoon.

Sanjiv Sanyasi was reportedly assaulted at D Block, flat number 6 belonging to Sadiya MLA Bolin Chetia.

The accused, Sanjiv Gohain, is a personal assistant to MLA Bolin Chetia.

According to initial reports, the entire area was found bloodied, indicating a violent altercation.

However, the exact reason behind the assault is yet to be ascertained.

The cook, Sanjiv Sanyasi, initially claimed that he was assaulted by Gohain. However, in a twist he later retracted his statement, saying that he fell and got hurt.

An incident into the incident is awaited.

Further details will be uploaded soon.