Guwahati: The Guwahati Metropolitan Drinking Water & Sewarage Board (GMDW&SB) has announced a temporary suspension of water supply across the Guwahati, Assam to facilitate a robotic survey of the ‘clear water pumping main pipeline’.

The survey aims to identify and rectify weak points in the pipeline, ensuring a more reliable water supply system in the future.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The disruption will take place in three phases, starting from February 12 to 15, followed by February 19 to 22, and finally from February 25 to 28.

During this period, advanced robotic technology will be used to detect and rectify pipeline flaws, preventing future technical failures and improving the overall efficiency of Guwahati’s water supply network.

The Guwahati Jal Board has apologized for the inconvenience caused and urged residents to cooperate.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Citizens are advised to store adequate water in advance to meet their daily needs during the suspension period.

For any queries or concerns, residents can contact the Guwahati Jal Board at 6003920846 or 6002478266. Any changes to the announced schedule will be communicated promptly, the board said.