Assam: Major fire breaks out at restaurant in Guwahati Railway Station

Guwahati: A massive fire was reported at a restaurant in the Guwahati Railway Station campus in Guwahati, Assam on Thursday.

As per reports, the fire took place at the Cafe Golden Feast, a railway coach-turned-restaurant.

The exact cause of the fire is not known but it has been suspected that a short circuit or some issues in the kitchen of the restaurant may have caused the fire.

The initial fire was controlled by bystanders, staff and two active army personnel present on the spot.

However, the entire situation was controlled by three fire tenders before it could spread any further.

There were no reports of any casualties or injuries to anyone during the incident.

Sources stated that the estimated loss has been around Rs 15 lakh during the incident.

Further investigation into the incident is being carried out.