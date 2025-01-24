Guwahati: The Guwahati Police to ensure a smooth and safe Celebratory Pre-Republic Day Route March on January 25, 2025, have announced a traffic diversion plan for the Latasil and Panbazar area in Guwahati, Assam.

The parade will commence at 3:15 PM from Latasil Playground.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

A route suggestion shared by the police stated that vehicles coming from the Bharalumukh side on MG Road will be diverted at Chief Justice Residence Point towards Planetarium Point once the parade starts and this restriction will be lifted once the parade crosses Tayabullah Point.

Additionally, vehicles coming from AT Road towards Panbazar on GNB Road will be diverted towards Sani Mandir Point via ARB Road when the parade moves towards District Library Point.

Further diversions will be made at KLB Road and once the parade reaches Old DC Office Point at MG Road, vehicles will be diverted at Cotton Collegiate Road Point, NB Hall Point, and Planetarium Point.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

All restrictions will be withdrawn once the parade enters Latasil playground and commuters are advised to plan their route accordingly and follow the diversion signs.