Assam: Two 'burglars' arrested in Guwahati, stolen goods worth lakhs recovered

Guwahati: Two men suspected to be burglars targetting mobile stores in Guwahati, Assam were arrested on Saturday night.

Police sources said that a team from the Basistha Police apprehended the two accused individuals, Rabin Ali (22) and Jahidul Islam (25).

They were arrested for breaking into a mobile shop in the Lakhtokia area.

The police recovered multiple stolen mobile phones and burglary tools from their possession.

The accused individuals as per the police, confessed to the crime, revealing a stash of stolen goods.

The recovered items include a screwdriver, a pair of scissors, and a Jio Bharat keypad mobile handset, which were used as burglary tools.

Additionally, the police found 29 stolen mobile handsets, comprising three iPhones, 24 Android phones and two keypad mobile handsets.

Other stolen items included 15 AirPods and a black-coloured bag.

The police have initiated proceedings for further legal action.