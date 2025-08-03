Imphal: Four individuals, including three women, have been arrested in connection with separate drug smuggling operations in the Churachandpur and Kangpokpi districts of Manipur.

The arrested individuals were found in possession of a significant quantity of contraband substances, including heroin, brown sugar, opium, ganja, WY tablets, and cash.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

According to the police, the drugs seized in these operations have a total street value of approximately Rs. 45 crore in the international illicit market.

On Saturday, security forces from both the state and central governments launched coordinated operations in two locations within the Kangpokpi district, following a tip-off.

They arrested three suspects under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Act of 2023.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The arrested individuals include Ms. Lhingneichong, a 42-year-old from Kangpokpi ward No. 9; Ms. Rebecca Haokip from Gamgiphai village; and Paotinkai Khongsai from Saikho village, Saikul.

During the operation, the forces seized approximately 2.61 kilograms of brown sugar, 2.88 kilograms of opium, 140 grams of ganja, and cash amounting to Rs. 23,110.

The authorities also confiscated 14 mobile phones, which they suspect were used to facilitate the smuggling.

In a separate operation in Churachandpur, the authorities arrested Ms. Chiinlunniang, 39, from Vaal Veng village, under the jurisdiction of the Churachandpur police station. They detained her along with two packets of WY tablets weighing about 2.4 kilograms.

The police also seized a Bolero Pickup vehicle (registration number MZ 01X 3200) that she used to transport the drugs.

All four suspects face charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Act of 2023.

Police have launched further investigations to identify and apprehend the larger network involved in the illegal drug trade.