Guwahati: A woman was brutally stabbed to death by a man in the Lastgate area of Guwahati, Assam on Thursday.

The victim, identified as Mousumi Gogoi, was attacked by Bhupen Das, who was reportedly her former lover.

According to reports, Das stabbed Gogoi multiple times with a dagger as she waited for a taxi.

Locals rushed to her aid and chased Das away, before rushing Gogoi to the Guwahati Medical College Hospital (GMCH), where she succumbed to her injuries.

Das, who was later arrested from a housing complex, attempted to take his own life with a knife before being apprehended.

He was found bleeding and was taken to the GMCH for treatment by the Hatigaon Police.

It was reported that Das and Gogoi were in a relationship, which ended after Gogoi discovered that Das was married.

Gogoi had also filed a complaint against Das a month ago after he allegedly attempted to kill her with a dao in the Jalukbari area of Guwahati.

It was also claimed that Gogoi’s father is a police official.

Further investigation is being carried out by the police.