Guwahati: All the seeds in the boys and girls singles events moved to the quarters of the ongoing ‘ITF Juniors J60 Tennis Tournament’ in Guwahati.

The tournament is being held at the All Assam Tennis Association complex in Guwahati’s Chachal area.

Fourth seed Shankar Heisnam of Manipur defeated Aasra Samrat Hada of Nepal in straight sets 7-6 (5), 6-0 to reach the singles quarter final.

In the doubles quarter finals Assam players Parthiv Kalita and Riyan Kashyap lost their match to Aditya Mor and Arjun Rathi in straight sets 3-6, 3-6.

In the boys singles under 18 years pre-quarter round matches, Sahaj Singh Pawar of India beat Daksh Kukreti of India in straight sets 6-1, 7-5.

In the boys’ same category, Arjun Rathi of India beat India’s Aashravya Mehra in straight sets 6-1, 6-1.

On the other hand, India’s Ojas Mehlawat beat Aditya More of India 6-2, 3-6, 6-4.

Praneel Sharma of India beat India’s Aarav Chawla 6-2, 6-7 (4), 6-4.

K. Mahalingam Akilandeshwari India beat Prakaash Sarran of India 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

Om Patel India beat Mahit Mekala India in straight sets 6-1, 6-3.

In the girls singles under 18 years pre-quarter round matches Aisharya Jadhav of India beat Kashish Kant of USA in straight sets 6-1, 6-4.

Mahika Khanna of India beat India’s Disha Behera in straight sets 7-6 (4), 7-5.

Apara Khandare of India beat Jaya Kapoor India’s 1-6, 7-6 (4), 6-3.

India’s Kashvi Sunil beat Prachi Malik of India 4-6, 6-2, 7-5.

India’s Ris-hitha Reddy Basireddy beat India’s Akansha Ghosh in straight sets 6-0, 6-3.

In the Bous doubles Under 18 years quarter final round matches, Indian duo of Praneel Sharma of Adhiraj Thakur beat India’s Aarav Chawla and Ojas Mehlawat 6-0, 3-6, 11-9.

Aaron Gabet of France and India’s Sehaj Sing Pawar beat Indian duo Shankar Heisnam and Ashwajita Senjam in straight sets 6-2, 6-1.

India’s Aditya More and Arjun Rathi beat India’s Parthiv Kalita and Riyan Kashyap in straight sets 6-3, 6-3.