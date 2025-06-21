What is PCOS and How Yoga Helps

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) affects many women worldwide, causing symptoms like hormonal imbalance, irregular periods, and weight gain. Health experts increasingly recommend yoga as a helpful practice to manage these symptoms naturally.

Yoga’s Role in Hormonal Balance

Yoga supports hormonal balance by reducing stress and improving insulin sensitivity, two key factors linked to PCOS. According to Yoga for Hormonal Balance by Dr. Ananda Balayogi Bhavanani and Dr. Sat Bir Singh Khalsa, yoga’s focus on breath control and gentle movements helps regulate the endocrine system, which plays a vital role in managing PCOS symptoms.

Scientific Evidence Supporting Yoga for PCOS

Scientific studies also back these claims. A systematic review published in the Journal of Obstetrics and Gynaecology of India found that regular yoga practice can improve menstrual regularity and reduce insulin resistance in women with PCOS. Similarly, a randomized controlled trial in Complementary Therapies in Medicine showed that yoga helped reduce anxiety and physical symptoms associated with the condition.

Mental Health Benefits of Yoga

In addition to physical benefits, yoga promotes mental well-being. The stress-reducing effects highlighted by Harvard Health Publishing can help manage PCOS symptoms since stress often worsens hormonal imbalance. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) also includes yoga as part of lifestyle recommendations for women dealing with PCOS, emphasizing its role in overall health improvement.

Further Reading and Expert Opinions

Books like “Hormone Intelligence” by Dr. Aviva Romm further explore how yoga, combined with other natural approaches, supports women’s hormonal health and fertility.

A Gentle and Effective Approach to Managing PCOS

For women living with PCOS, incorporating yoga into their routine can be a gentle yet powerful way to regain control over their health. Whether it’s through guided sessions focused on breathwork, relaxation, or specific poses targeting hormonal balance, yoga offers a holistic approach backed by both tradition and modern research.