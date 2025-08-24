Guwahati: A recent study shows how the centuries-old fishing practices of the Khasi tribes can help Meghalaya address its growing fish production deficit while promoting eco-friendly aquaculture.

The research, published in the Indian Journal of Traditional Knowledge (August 2025), highlights 34 unique Indigenous Technical Knowledge (ITK) practices that Khasi tribes in Ri-Bhoi district have preserved.

These practices include using bamboo traps, piscicidal plants, organizing community fishing festivals, and innovative preservation techniques such as Tympan (smoked fish stored for up to six months) and Tung Dung (dried fish mixed with vegetables and sealed in bamboo tubes).

Despite being rich in rivers and streams, Meghalaya produces only 45% of the fish it consumes annually.

The state imports the remainder from Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bangladesh, and Myanmar. The high transport costs make fish less affordable for poorer households.

ICAR-NEH Umiam, Krishi Vigyan Kendra, and ICAR RC for NEH Tripura researchers documented how Khasi villagers use methods like Khwai-kynjlom bamboo rods, Khoh-nam traps, and the roots of Milletia pachycarpa and Zanthoxylum alatum to catch fish in an environmentally friendly manner.

Women play a central role in preserving the fish, ensuring food security for their families. However, researchers warn that modern fishing gear is putting these traditional methods at risk.

They suggest that combining traditional wisdom with modern aquaculture can preserve biodiversity, empower tribal farmers, and help establish climate-resilient fish farming practices.

Experts believe that if Khasi ITKs are incorporated thoughtfully, Meghalaya can become a hub for sustainable aquaculture, reduce its dependence on imports, and improve the livelihoods of local communities.