Assam, the heart of India’s tea industry, is not only known for its rich tea culture but also for its stunning landscapes.

The state offers a unique opportunity for tea lovers to explore vast tea gardens, experience the traditional tea-making process, and enjoy the natural beauty of the region.

Here are 10 breathtaking tea tourism sites of Assam, where visitors can immerse themselves in the world of tea.

Jorhat

Jorhat, often called the ‘Tea Capital of Assam,’ is home to some of the largest and oldest tea estates in the state.

Famous estates like Tata Tea Estate and Halmari Tea Estate offer tours where visitors can witness the entire process of tea-making, from plucking the leaves to processing them.

The lush greenery of the tea gardens and the scenic beauty of the surrounding hills make Jorhat a must-visit destination for tea tourists.

Dibrugarh

Known as the ‘Gateway to the East,’ Dibrugarh is located on the banks of the Brahmaputra River and is famous for its high-quality tea.

Visitors can explore tea estates like Manohari Tea Estate, where they can learn about the history and tradition of tea cultivation in the region.

The picturesque landscapes, along with the opportunity to taste fresh tea, make Dibrugarh a top destination for tea tourism.

Golaghat

Golaghat is another popular tea tourism district, known for its vast tea plantations and natural beauty. The Bordoloi Tea Estate and Kaziranga Tea Estate are well-known in this area.

Visitors can take guided tours of the estates, see how the tea is processed, and sample different types of Assam tea.

The district is also close to the Kaziranga National Park, making it an ideal spot for tourists looking to explore both tea gardens and wildlife.

Tinsukia

Tinsukia, located in the northeastern part of Assam, is known for its sprawling tea gardens that stretch as far as the eye can see.

Tinsukia Tea Estate offers an authentic experience, with tourists getting the chance to see traditional methods of tea plucking and processing.

The serene environment and scenic beauty of the area, along with its close proximity to wildlife sanctuaries like Dibru-Saikhowa, make Tinsukia a great destination for tea lovers.

Sonitpur

Sonitpur is home to several picturesque tea estates, such as Tezpur Tea Estate and Baniabari Tea Estate, which are famous for their tea production.

The lush tea gardens, combined with the backdrop of the Nameri National Park, provide a peaceful and scenic atmosphere for visitors.

Tourists can enjoy walks through the tea gardens, learn about tea processing, and explore the region’s rich flora and fauna.

Sivasagar

Sivasagar, known for its historical significance, also boasts several tea plantations that produce high-quality Assam tea. The Sivasagar Tea Estate offers tourists the chance to explore the traditional methods of tea cultivation.

Sivasagar is also home to ancient temples and historical monuments, making it a unique blend of tea tourism and cultural heritage.

Barpeta

Barpeta, located in western Assam, is home to the well-known Barpeta Tea Estate. This district offers a peaceful retreat for tea tourists, with its vast tea gardens and serene environment.

Visitors can take part in guided tours, learn about the tea industry, and enjoy fresh tea in the middle of nature. The district is also famous for its religious and cultural landmarks, adding to the charm of the visit.

Nagaon

Nagaon is known for its scenic tea gardens and vibrant culture. The Nagaon Tea Estate is one of the oldest tea estates in the region and offers tourists a chance to explore the entire tea-making process.

The area is rich in natural beauty, with rivers, hills, and forests surrounding the tea plantations. Visitors can also enjoy the local cuisine and experience the culture of the region.

Darrang

Darrang, located in central Assam, is known for its beautiful tea estates, such as Darrang Tea Estate and Dalgaon Tea Estate. These estates offer guided tours where tourists can learn about the traditional methods of tea cultivation and processing.

Darrang’s tea gardens are set against a backdrop of hills and rivers, making it a perfect destination for tea lovers seeking tranquility and natural beauty.

Karbi Anglong

Although Karbi Anglong is better known for its natural beauty and wildlife, it also has several hidden gems in the form of tea estates. The Karbi Anglong Tea Estate offers a unique tea tourism experience, with visitors able to walk through the tea gardens and enjoy the peaceful surroundings.

The district is also rich in tribal culture and natural attractions, such as waterfalls and wildlife sanctuaries, making it a great spot for both tea tourism and adventure.

Assam’s tea gardens offer more than just a chance to sip fresh tea—they provide a unique opportunity to experience the region’s natural beauty, culture, and history.

From the tea estates of Jorhat and Dibrugarh to the serene landscapes of Karbi Anglong and Sonitpur, these 10 breathtaking tea tourism sites are perfect for tea lovers and nature enthusiasts alike.

Each sites offers its own unique experience, making Assam a top destination for anyone looking to explore the world of tea.