In a city like Guwahati, always alive with movement, finding a peaceful nook to indulge in your favourite book can feel like a blessing. Whether you’re a college student seeking a study haven or a bibliophile in search of your next great read, the city has a handful of charming book cafés that combine caffeine with literature in the most heartwarming way. Here are five cozy book cafes in Guwahati that promise the perfect reading escape.

Verandah – Zoo Tiniali

It resides amid Guwahati’s central buzz, drawing in those who seek slow and uninterrupted pages of their favorite books. Verandah – a book cafe is a tranquil gem for literature lovers. With rustic wooden interiors, soft music, and a thoughtfully curated bookshelf, this space invites you to slow down and savor the moment.

The cafe serves home-style snacks and refreshing beverages, making it ideal for long reading hours. Visitors often describe it as “a slice of serenity in the city.” It is located next to Geetanagar, it’s the perfect escape for solo readers or quiet catch-ups.

The Tea Story – Uzan Bazaar

You’ll find this cozy little cafe hidden in one of Uzan Bazar’s quiet lanes. The Tea Story is not just a cafe; it’s a beauty. This spot stands out for its minimalist decor and wide selection of teas sourced from across Assam.

A cosy reading corner is available, with shelves that cater to both casual readers and literary buffs. Their Rose Delight Tea and Chicken Steamed Momo are customer favourites. The ambience and seating area make it one of the most reader-friendly spots in the city.

Chai Met Sutta – Christian Basti

If you’re not looking for a large collection but rather a place with cute, quirky vibes, then Chai Met Sutta fits the bill. Situated near Pragati Manor, the cafe offers minimal book selections but compensates with aesthetically pleasing decor, open conversations, and a college crowd energy.

A favourite among Instagram-savvy readers, it’s ideal for sipping on a cup of coffee and enjoying a light read or journaling session.

The Bibliophilia Cafe – Pan Bazaar

As the name suggests, The Bibliophilia Cafe is a reader’s delight. This quiet cafe offers a strong literary atmosphere with a warm, bookish ambiance.

Their wall shelves are filled with genres ranging from fiction to poetry, perfect for serious reading sessions. Pair your book with a cup of Assam Tea and a slice of cake, and you’re set for a calming afternoon.

The Steaming Mug – Uzan Bazaar

It is located in the lively area of Uzan Bazaar. The Steaming Mug is a youth favourite. With two seating options: a regular one and a cozy lower seating, allows you to feel homely.

The mini-library features English classics and young adult fiction, allowing you to read over a Coco Creamy Coffee or Ginger Tea. Must-try bites include Chicken Pops, Masala Pita Pockets, and Dawat-E-Bao. Reviewers often praise the friendly staff and relaxed ambience, making it the perfect bookish hangout.

Once Upon a Cafe: NEthing and The Zouq – Resto-Cafe

While Guwahati continues to bloom with vibrant reading spaces, some gems have quietly shut their doors, leaving behind echoes of chai, conversations, and cherished memories. Among them were NEthing and The Zouq – Resto-Cafe, two uniquely soulful places that offered far more than coffee and books.

NEthing began in a rustic, warehouse-style setting in Chandmari and quickly became a lively hangout for creatives and changemakers. From film screenings to theatre performances and workshops, the space thrived with artistic and activist spirit. Its shelves featured graphic novels, and an ethical product corner added a thoughtful touch. It was a meeting point for deep conversations; from human rights to gender equality where ideas flowed freely and friendships formed easily.

Meanwhile, over in Beltola, The Zouq – Resto-Cafe created a warm, welcoming nook for book lovers. With its soft lighting, comfy corners, and shelves lined with popular fiction, it offered the perfect setting to unwind with a cup of Jasmine Tea or a hearty Fish and Chips; a serene escape for those who love food and stories alike.

Though both cafes are now permanently closed, their legacy lives on in the hearts of Guwahatians who found stories, solace, and soulful connections within their walls.