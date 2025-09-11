Horoscope Today | 11 September 2025: If you are interested in astrology, let us take you through what your day could look like.

Aries (Mar 21–Apr 20)

Tempers could be short in a group with which you're affiliated, Aries. What started as a meeting could end with disagreements. You might be tempted to chastise everyone, but that isn't a good idea. You won't stop the battle, and everyone involved will resent whatever you do. The best solution is to leave. The group probably won't accomplish anything positive anyway.

Taurus (Apr 21–May 20)

Today’s energy might be especially draining for you, Taurus. Your tasks could require more effort than usual, and you could be exhausted by midday. This isn’t the day to prove anything. Work according to your own strengths at your own speed. You’ll probably accomplish more this way than by pushing yourself. Take care and you’ll still have energy for a great evening.

Gemini (May 21–Jun 21)

Old emotions could well up from your unconscious today, Gemini. Your nerves could be on edge. You might even lose your temper on occasion. Stop and take a look at why you’re upset. Consider what’s coming up from the past and then release it. You’ll be amazed at how quickly you return to normal. You might be able to get some work done!

Cancer (Jun 22–Jul 22)

Today you could visit a friend who’s recuperating from an illness or injury, Cancer. This person may be bored and antsy, and you should be prepared to hear all about the frustrations. Your friend needs a sympathetic ear, so listen. Someday you might want someone to do the same for you! Be supportive without agreeing with every complaint. Your friend needs company, not coddling.

Leo (Jul 23–Aug 23)

A debate over a controversial subject involving politics or social issues could take place today, Leo. You might find the subject fascinating and learn a lot, but you’ll be less comfortable when the conversation changes from a discussion to a quarrel. At that point, you may want to walk away. You’re too sensitive, so don’t worry about being rude.

Virgo (Aug 24–Sep 23)

Today you might be required to fumble through a lot of paperwork in order to locate certain information, Virgo. This might be a drag, and you might not find what you’re looking for in spite of it all. Before initiating another search, take a break. Get out in the fresh air and walk a few blocks. When you get back, don’t be afraid to ask for help.

Libra (Sep 24–Oct 23)

Tempers could be on edge in conversations between you and some of your close friends, Libra. Even you, who are usually very laid back and easygoing, might be tempted to snap at people. There’s tension in the air and nerves are strained. Control the urge to lash out if someone says something insulting or otherwise inappropriate. You won’t want today’s stress to affect tomorrow.

Scorpio (Oct 24–Nov 22)

Stress and strain could take their toll on you today, Scorpio. Your significant other might be in a foul humor. When the two of you get together, you might want to sit in companionable silence and not say much. Your beloved has had a rough day and is irritated at words and gestures that would be endearing at other times. You may feel a little tense, too. Single? Stay in and indulge in your favorite comforts.

Sagittarius (Nov 23–Dec 21)

Today you could spend a lot of time running errands. There might be delays due to circumstances beyond your control. You could experience that old mounting frustration. There’s no use fighting the invisible foe. Accept the fact that you may not be able to accomplish everything you’d set out to do. Treat yourself to a quiet evening.

Capricorn (Dec 22–Jan 21)

A lot of energy might be expended on an artistic project that you probably won’t like, Capricorn. You could get halfway through and then toss it away. This could be disheartening as you could lament the time and effort lost. But this happens to all great artists. Go ahead and start over. Maybe this time you’ll accomplish what you want. Don’t settle for mediocre. Go for the gold.

Aquarius (Jan 22–Feb 19)

Family members might discuss a possible vacation today, Aquarius, but everyone wants to go to a different place! Arguments could occur, taking all the fun out of the discussion. Perhaps you should draw straws! A better solution might be to make a list of all the ideas, give copies to everyone, and think about it. Discuss the subject again in a few days.

Pisces (Feb 20–Mar 20)

Today it may appear that a lot of people are arguing over very strange things, Pisces. Usually you can see both sides of a disagreement, but today you might wonder if there’s any side to what you’re hearing. Everyone’s making mountains out of molehills. Distance yourself and don’t try to mediate. You could upset everyone with your laughing!