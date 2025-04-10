5 reasons why babies cry during massage

A baby massage can be a relaxing and bonding time for both the baby and the parent, though it’s common for babies to cry during it.

This can be worrying, but crying is simply how babies express their feelings. Here are five reasons why your baby might cry during a massage and what you can do to make them more comfortable:

Too Much Stimulation

Babies have sensitive nervous systems, so while some babies enjoy a massage, others might feel overwhelmed. If there is too much noise, bright lights, or even unfamiliar people around, it can be too much for the baby. To help your baby feel comfortable, make sure the room is calm and quiet. Try shorter massage sessions until they get used to it.

Hunger or Thirst

Babies are growing quickly and need to feed often. If your baby cries during a massage, it might be because they are hungry or thirsty. The massage might also make them more aware of their stomach. Make sure your baby is fed before the massage and check if they need a feeding. A calm and peaceful environment will also help your baby feel more relaxed during the massage.

Discomfort or Pain

If your baby is uncomfortable due to a full tummy, gas, or even teething pain, a massage could make it feel worse. Always be gentle with your baby’s massage. If the baby seems uncomfortable, stop and try again later. If the problem continues, you can ask your doctor for advice.

Temperature Sensitivity

Babies are sensitive to temperature changes, so if the room is too hot or too cold, they might cry. Make sure the room temperature is comfortable and use warm oils or lotions during the massage. Cold hands or a chilly room might make the baby feel uncomfortable, so it’s important to keep them cozy.

Mood or Tiredness

Sometimes, babies are simply in a bad mood or tired. If your baby is cranky or needs a nap, they might not enjoy the massage. Babies may cry when they’re overtired, overfed, or overstimulated. If your baby isn’t enjoying the massage, it’s okay to stop and try again later when they’re in a better mood.

Crying is how babies communicate, and while it can be upsetting, it’s their way of telling you something’s not right. By paying attention to your baby’s needs and keeping the environment calm, you can make the massage a peaceful bonding time.

Every baby is different, so being patient and understanding will help you find what works best for your little one.