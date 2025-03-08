6 headphone habits you should change to protect your ears

Headphones have become an essential part of our daily lives, whether we’re listening to music, attending online meetings, or just enjoying a podcast.

However, if you’re not careful, the way you use headphones can harm your ears and affect your hearing in the long run. Here are some habits you should change to protect your ears while enjoying your audio experience.

Keep the Volume at Safe Levels

One of the most common causes of hearing loss is exposure to loud sounds. When you listen to music or videos with headphones, it’s easy to get carried away with the volume. Experts recommend keeping the volume at no more than 60% of the maximum level.

If you have to raise the volume to hear clearly in noisy environments, you’re likely listening too loudly. Instead, find a quieter spot or use noise-canceling headphones to block out background noise.

Avoid Using Headphones for Long Periods

Long listening sessions can strain your ears and lead to temporary hearing issues, like ringing in your ears or earaches. To prevent this, take regular breaks.

A good rule of thumb is to follow the 60/60 rule—listen at 60% volume for no more than 60 minutes at a time. After that, give your ears at least a 15-minute break to recover.

Use Noise-Canceling Headphones

Noise-canceling headphones are a great investment for your hearing health. These headphones work by blocking out external noise, so you don’t have to turn the volume up as much.

This allows you to enjoy your audio at a safe and comfortable level without risking damage to your hearing. Look for over-ear noise-canceling headphones, as they tend to provide better noise isolation than in-ear headphones.

Keep Your Headphones Clean

Headphones, especially in-ear types, can collect dirt and bacteria, which can lead to ear infections. Make it a habit to clean your headphones regularly.

You can use a soft cloth to wipe them down or use a cotton swab to clean the earbud tips. It’s also a good idea to avoid sharing headphones with others, as this can spread germs.

Don’t Use Headphones While Driving or Walking

Using headphones while driving or walking can be dangerous because they block out important environmental sounds.

Not being able to hear traffic, alarms, or other people can put you at risk. If you need to listen to something while on the go, consider using just one earbud, or better yet, save the listening for when you’re safely at home.

Choose the Right Headphones

Not all headphones are created equal. Some types, like in-ear headphones, can put more pressure on your eardrums and cause discomfort, especially if you use them for long periods.

Over-ear headphones tend to be more comfortable and provide better sound quality without pushing the sound directly into your ears. Choose headphones that fit comfortably and don’t cause pain or discomfort.

By following these simple changes in your headphone habits, you can protect your hearing and still enjoy your favorite audio content. Your ears are important, so take care of them to ensure they last for years to come.