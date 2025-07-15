Imphal: Security forces and civil police arrested nine male cadres from various underground splinter groups as part of ongoing efforts to counter insurgency and maintain peace in Manipur, police reported on Tuesday. The arrests took place over the past 36 hours.

According to the police, the arrested individuals were involved in extortion activities targeting government employees, fuel stations, transport operators, educational institutions, and business communities across the valley districts.

During the operations, security personnel seized one two-wheeler, nine mobile phones with corresponding SIM cards, incriminating items, and Rs 4,050 in cash.

Authorities apprehended Moirangthem Gandhi Singh (34), Mutum Anand Meitei (37), and Athokpam Lelin (43), all members of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party–Meeyamgi Feengang Lanmee (KCP-MFL), at Thangal Bazar in Imphal City and Hapta Kangjeibung in Imphal East.

Police also arrested Thokchom Ibungo Singh (32) and Singam Kabikanta Meitei (33) of the KCP (Apunba City Meitei) from Kumbi and Thoubal villages in southern Manipur valley.

In a separate operation, security forces captured Moirangthem Suresh Singh (39) and Soram Kameshor Singh (46), both members of the banned Kanglei Yaol Kanna Lup (KYKL), from their hideouts in Bishnupur district. Police said the duo had been involved in transporting arms for the group within the district.

Security forces also arrested Koijam Naobi (29), a cadre of the Revolutionary People’s Front, from Leirongthel Pitra under Nongpok Sekmai Police Station in Thoubal district.

Additionally, they apprehended Khullakpam Arish (40), an activist of the United National Liberation Front (Pambei faction), from the Mayang Imphal area in Imphal West district.