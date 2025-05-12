An itchy scalp can be incredibly frustrating, but the good news is that there are simple home remedies that can offer quick relief. While these solutions may provide temporary comfort, it’s important to address the underlying cause if the itching persists.

If the itching keeps going or you notice redness, flakes, or hair loss, it’s a good idea to see a dermatologist.

Here are 8 easy remedies that can help calm an itchy scalp in about 10 minutes:

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Cool Compress

One of the quickest ways to calm itching is a cool compress. Just soak a clean cloth in cold water, wring it out, and gently press it on the itchy areas for a few minutes. The cold helps soothe the nerves and reduce irritation.

Lemon Juice Rinse

Lemon juice can help with dandruff and itchiness. Mix 1 tablespoon of fresh lemon juice with 1 cup of water. Pour it on your scalp, massage gently, then rinse well. Avoid going into the sun afterward, as lemon can make your skin more sensitive.

Aloe Vera Gel

Aloe vera is great for calming and cooling the skin. Apply fresh or store-bought aloe gel to the itchy parts of your scalp. Leave it on for about 10 minutes, then rinse it off. You can use a mild shampoo afterward if needed.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Tea Tree Oil (Diluted)

Tea tree oil can fight bacteria and fungus, but it’s very strong. Always dilute it. Mix 2–3 drops of tea tree oil with 1 tablespoon of coconut or olive oil. Gently massage it into your scalp, leave it on for 10 minutes, then rinse well. Test it on a small spot first to check for any reaction.

Witch Hazel

Witch hazel can reduce irritation and swelling. Use alcohol-free witch hazel and apply a small amount to the itchy areas with a cotton ball. It’s gentle and can bring quick relief.

Scalp Massage with Coconut or Olive Oil

Warm a little coconut or olive oil and gently massage it into your scalp for 5–10 minutes. This helps improve blood flow and adds moisture, which can relieve dryness and itching.

Oatmeal Rinse or Paste

Oatmeal is very soothing for irritated skin. Mix 2–3 tablespoons of finely ground oats with warm water to make a paste. Apply it to your scalp, leave it on for 10–15 minutes, then rinse well. You can also stir oatmeal into warm water and pour it over your scalp as a rinse.

Cucumber Paste or Juice

Cucumber is naturally cooling and hydrating. Blend a peeled cucumber into a smooth paste or juice. Apply it to the itchy areas, leave it on for 10 minutes, then rinse with lukewarm water.

Things to Keep in Mind

These remedies provide temporary relief, but if your scalp remains itchy or gets worse, it’s important to consult a dermatologist. Always do a patch test before using a new ingredient on your scalp to check for any allergies. And remember, scratching your scalp can make the irritation worse and could lead to infection.