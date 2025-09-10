Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday described India and the United States as “natural partners” and welcomed US President Donald Trump’s recent conciliatory remarks, which referred to Modi as a “dear friend” and suggested progress in long-stalled trade discussions.

Posting on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi emphasized the strength of the bilateral relationship and expressed hope for a breakthrough in trade negotiations. “India and the US are close friends and natural partners,” he wrote. “I am confident our trade negotiations will unlock the immense potential of the India-US partnership. Our teams are working hard to conclude the discussions swiftly.”

India and the US are close friends and natural partners. I am confident that our trade negotiations will pave the way for unlocking the limitless potential of the India-US partnership. Our teams are working to conclude these discussions at the earliest. I am also looking forward… pic.twitter.com/3K9hlJxWcl — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 10, 2025

Trump had earlier taken to Truth Social to comment on ongoing trade talks, expressing confidence in a positive outcome. “I feel certain that there will be no difficulty in coming to a successful conclusion for both of our great countries!” he said.

He later re-shared Modi’s post on his platform, further underscoring the goodwill between the two leaders.

Modi responded by expressing his eagerness to speak with Trump soon and reaffirmed his commitment to advancing bilateral cooperation.

“We will work together to secure a brighter, more prosperous future for both our people,” the Prime Minister added.

The latest exchange came amid rising tensions over Washington’s decision to impose a 50 percent tariff on Indian oil imports due to New Delhi’s continued purchases from Russia.

The situation has strained ties and placed a crucial trade agreement in limbo, particularly as the US pushes for greater access to Indian agricultural and dairy markets, an issue where India has shown little flexibility.

Trump’s friendly tone marks a stark departure from the rhetoric earlier this month, when members of his team accused India of acting as a “Kremlin laundromat” by buying discounted Russian oil.

Some officials even went as far as to label the Ukraine conflict “Modi’s war” and criticized India for its apparent camaraderie with leaders like Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin at the recent Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit.

At one point, Trump expressed frustration, saying the US had “lost” India to “the darkest China.” However, by week’s end, he softened his stance, calling the relationship with India “special” and highlighting his personal rapport with Modi. In return, Modi stated that he “appreciates and fully reciprocates” the positive sentiment.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who previously criticized India’s Russian oil purchases, also adopted a more conciliatory approach.

Acknowledging policy differences, Bessent voiced confidence in the durability of the India-US relationship. “At the end of the day, two great countries will get this solved,” he said.

Still, not all voices in Washington have taken a softer line. White House advisor Peter Navarro has continued to target India over its ties with Russia, using harsh language that some critics have labeled racially charged and dismissive of India’s sovereignty.

In response to this mixed messaging from Washington, the Modi government has strengthened its engagement with both Russia and China, using platforms like the SCO to promote multilateralism and push back against what it sees as unpredictable behavior from the Trump administration.