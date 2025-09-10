Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has instructed the Public Works Department (PWD) to immediately repair damaged roads, fix footpaths, and close open manholes across Guwahati in preparation for the upcoming Durga Puja festivities.

During a review meeting with PWD officials on September 9, Sarma urged the department to prioritize public safety and urban upkeep. He insisted that teams follow a clear standard operating procedure (SoP) to ensure they properly cover manholes after cleaning the city’s drains.

The Chief Minister also directed officials to open the under-construction flyover connecting Noonmati and Dighalipukhuri for public use before the festival begins.

In addition to Guwahati, Sarma instructed PWD teams to begin immediate repairs on key roads in Cachar and Sribhumi districts.

Senior officials who attended the meeting included Principal Secretary KK Dwivedi, GMC Commissioner MS Lakshmipriya, PWD Commissioner and Special Secretary Paban Terang, Special Secretary Bibhuti Saikia, Chief Engineer (Roads) Sanjib Shyam, along with other high-ranking department personnel.

