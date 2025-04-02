Apple TV+ now available on Prime Video in India for Rs 99/month

Prime Video has integrated Apple TV+ as an add-on subscription in India for INR 99 per month, starting April 2.

Subscribers can now stream popular Apple TV+ originals like ‘Severance’ and ‘Ted Lasso’ directly through the Prime Video app.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The integration extends beyond India, with Apple TV+ also available as an add-on in the US, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Europe, and Latin America.

Prime Video, which brands itself as a “video entertainment marketplace,” already offers add-on subscriptions for services like Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, BBC Player, MGM+, Sony Pictures – Stream, Anime Times, and Crunchyroll.

Kelly Day, Vice President of International at Prime Video, expressed excitement about expanding Apple TV+ access in India, enhancing the content selection within the app.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Gaurav Bhasin, Head of Marketplace for Prime Video India, emphasized the convenience of the unified platform, offering streamlined content discovery and centralized billing.

Apple’s SVP of Services, Eddy Cue, highlighted the success of Apple TV+ integration on Prime Video in other regions and reiterated the company’s commitment to making its award-winning content accessible to audiences worldwide.