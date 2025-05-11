Are you using too much hair oil?

Using hair oil is a popular part of beauty routines for stronger, shinier hair, but some skin and hair experts now warn that applying too much oil too often or incorrectly might actually harm the hair and scalp.

Putting too much oil on your scalp can block the pores, create buildup, and even cause dandruff. Although many people are taught to oil their hair before washing, using a lot of oil too often can trap dirt and dust.

If it isn’t cleaned out properly, it can also lead to bacteria or fungal infections. Experts say the scalp already produces natural oil (called sebum), and adding too much extra oil can disturb the balance, especially if you already have oily skin.

It’s also important to choose the right type of oil. Not all oils work for every person. For example, coconut oil can clog pores and may not be the best choice for people with oily or sensitive skin. If oil is left on the scalp for days without washing, it can make your hair feel sticky, heavy, and flat not healthy and bouncy.

Hair specialists say it’s best to oil your hair just once or twice a week, using only a small amount. Gently massaging it into the scalp is enough to boost blood flow without making a mess. What matters most is watching how your own scalp and hair react.

If you’re still having scalp problems even after regular oiling, it might be a good idea to talk to a doctor or change your routine. Oiling can still be good for your hair but like with most things, using the right amount at the right time is what really helps.