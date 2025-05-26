Looking for the perfect summer camp escape? Northeast India, with its cool climate, scenic beauty, and rich culture, offers some of the best destinations for a summer filled with adventure and learning.

From green valleys to wildlife parks and mountain trails, here are eight amazing places ideal for kids, teens, families, and nature lovers.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

1. Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh

Nestled in the Himalayas, Tawang is known for its peaceful vibe, snow-capped peaks, and Buddhist monasteries. It’s a perfect summer camp destination for those who love mountain views, history, and spiritual calm. Activities include short treks, nature walks, and visits to the famous Tawang Monastery.

2. Shillong, Meghalaya

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Often called the “Scotland of the East,” Shillong has a pleasant climate and green surroundings. Summer camps here offer light adventure, boating at Umiam Lake, exploring waterfalls, and learning about Khasi culture. It’s perfect for young campers and family-friendly retreats.

3. Ziro Valley, Arunachal Pradesh

This peaceful valley, known for its rice fields and tribal culture, is ideal for eco-friendly summer camps. Kids can learn about the Apatani tribe, go for forest walks, and enjoy camping in lush greenery. It’s a great spot for photography, nature study, and cultural exploration.

4. Dzukou Valley, Nagaland–Manipur Border

One of the most stunning valleys in Northeast India, Dzukou is covered with wildflowers in summer. It offers excellent trekking and camping opportunities. Best suited for teens and adventure lovers, it’s a must-visit for those seeking offbeat summer camp experiences.

5. Kaziranga National Park, Assam

Home to the one-horned rhinoceros, Kaziranga is perfect for wildlife and nature camps. Activities include jungle safaris, birdwatching, and learning about conservation. Summer camps here are educational and exciting for nature enthusiasts and school groups.

6. Majuli Island, Assam

Situated on the Brahmaputra River, Majuli is the world’s largest river island. It offers a peaceful and eco-friendly setting for camps. Campers can enjoy cycling, pottery, traditional dance workshops, and stay close to nature in bamboo cottages or tents.

7. Cherrapunji, Meghalaya

Famous for its living root bridges and misty landscapes, Cherrapunji is a dream for nature camps. Kids can go cave exploring, visit waterfalls, and hike to scenic viewpoints. The cool weather and lush green scenery make it a refreshing escape in summer.

8. Yuksom & Ravangla, Sikkim

These small towns in Sikkim are surrounded by forests, monasteries, and Himalayan peaks. Summer camps here focus on soft treks, nature walks, birdwatching, and learning about Buddhist culture. The peaceful environment is perfect for relaxation and discovery.



Whether you want nature walks, cultural learning, or light adventure, Northeast India has it all. These summer camp destinations offer cool weather, safe surroundings, and meaningful experiences, making them ideal for both children and adults. Pack your bags and explore the hidden gems of the Northeast this summer.