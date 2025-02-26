Horoscope Today | 26 February 2025: If you are interested in astrology, let us take you through what your day could look like.

Here is the horoscope for 26 February 2025. Read what the stars have in store for you today (26 February 2025).

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

If you’re involved in the study of a particular subject, Aries, today you might want to bury yourself in your books and learn as much as you can. This is good, because your concentration is especially good. Go to the library or a private room where you won’t be distracted and hit the books. Find some new works on the subject if you can. You might discover some surprising information.

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20)

This isn’t the day to make investments, Taurus. You may read in the paper or online about some hot new stocks, but be very careful. If you’re interested, consult a professional before investing money. Even after you’ve talked to an expert, it’s still a good idea to wait a day or two before you make the investment. Any hot tips you receive today could be rather doubtful. Be patient.

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Does a love partner appear to be moody today, Gemini? One moment your friend may be enthusiastic and optimistic about the future, and the next moment overcome with gloom. Don’t let this get to you, and certainly don’t get overly upset with your partner. Listen rather than talk, and be patient. Tomorrow your friend’s moods should be back to normal.

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Are you working two jobs, Cancer? Today one could demand a lot of you, probably at the expense of the other. You tend to be very conscientious and responsible, so this might bother you, but don’t let it get to you. The day may come when the situation is reversed. Everyone around you knows that you’re an asset to the enterprise, even if there are times like this when you have to ask for a break.

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Your natural urge to innovate may seem to have vanished today, Leo. You may not feel like doing anything outside of routine tasks that you can do automatically. You’re suffering from low biorhythms, so don’t fall into the trap of thinking you’re turning into a lazy bum. Relax today, and tomorrow you will be your usual energetic, inventive self. Tonight, watch some videos and forget your day.

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

The urge to stay in and rearrange your furniture might hit you today, Virgo. You may want to clean out the shelves in your kitchen, add some new knickknacks, or rearrange your books into specific classifications. This may be a lot of work, but it will also be a lot of fun. Get other members of the household to help and turn it into a party.

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Are you expecting an important communication, perhaps business related, Libra? If it comes today, it will probably come late. If you feel you must sit around and wait for it, find something else to do in the meantime or you will drive yourself crazy. If it doesn’t arrive by the end of the day, resign yourself to waiting. Don’t panic. It will come soon enough.

SCORPIO (Oct 24- Nov 22)

A check you’ve been expecting to receive by mail will probably be delayed, Scorpio. It’s nothing to worry about. Chances are it got hung up at the post office and will arrive soon. Don’t waste your time worrying needlessly. If you feel it necessary, make contingency plans for getting by. Your money is coming. Hang in there.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

You may not be your usual cheery self today, Sagittarius. Gloom may have come over you. You may doubt everything that happens in your life. No matter how promising a career, romance, or money matter seems, you think the worst. Treat yourself today. Get a massage, relax in a hot tub, and rub and soak out those doubting spirits. That will get you through the day. Tomorrow you will be back to normal.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Happy memories of a beloved grandparent may float to the surface today, Capricorn, and you may wonder why. Something or someone you’ve encountered in the past few days may have reminded you of this person. It’s nice and it isn’t an accident. What personality trait of yours does your grandparent call to mind? A psycho-emotional issue associated with this trait may need to be resolved now.

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

A meeting may take place today that you don’t want to attend, Aquarius. It could be long and boring, but you should still make the effort to listen. Colleagues will want to discuss the issues with you afterward, and you might learn something in spite of the boredom. Think of it this way – it’s only an hour or so. Concentrate on what’s being said and not on the clock.

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

A project could be successfully completed today, Pisces. Discussions may already be taking place about the next one, but you aren’t inclined to think about that, at least not right away. You will want to bask in your accomplishment and relax for a while. No one can blame you for that, so don’t worry if you don’t go to brainstorming sessions. Wait until it progresses beyond talk.