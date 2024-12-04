Horoscope Today | 4 December 2024: If you are interested in astrology, let us take you through what your day could look like.

Here is the horoscope for 4 December 2024. Read what the stars have in store for you today (4 December 2024).

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

ARIES (March 21 – April 20)

Other people are important to you. Today your relationships could take on even more significance than usual. You could meet some interesting people, and if you’re not involved, you might even fall in love. Old and new friends could seem more wonderful and idealized. Romantic relationships could assume fairytale qualities. Try to make an effort to see people as they really are.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21)

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

A group encounter, perhaps spiritual or metaphysical, could take place at your home tonight. This group will probably manage to do whatever it aspires to do. Intuition, energy, and imagination are all around you. You’ll get closer to whomever you choose to spend time with today, be it friend, lover, or colleague. Tonight write down your thoughts and insights so you can remember them.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Group activities concerning spiritual, metaphysical, or humanitarian interests could take place in your area today. You’ll meet some new friends. If you aren’t currently involved, this could provide a chance to meet someone special. Look your best! Your mind is buzzing and your thoughts are more intense by day’s end, so a short exercise session before bed might help you get to sleep.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Don’t let other people’s insensitive actions dictate your mood today, Cancer. Your state of mind is your responsibility, and you should work to come to a point at which you have full control over what you feel at all times. If something isn’t working out, let it go. This isn’t a good time to try to stick a square peg in a round hole.

LEO (July 24 – August 23)

Spiritual matters come to the forefront today. You’ll want to throw yourself into the study of a spiritual or metaphysical discipline that appeals to you the most. Friends or a group may want to join you. Getting together with others might stimulate your intellect, imagination, and spirit. At day’s end, write down your thoughts. Take a long walk to clear your head so you can sleep.

VIRGO (August 24 – September 23)

You’re a spiritually inclined person, but today your mind is on other planes. Insights and revelations could come thick and fast, and you might want to express them through art. Romantic and other relationships take on a new karmic aura. Meditation could help you make sense of it all, as could a process like past-life regression or rebirthing. In the absence of that, write down your thoughts.

LIBRA (September 24 – October 23)

Other people take on special importance today. Romance is very much on your mind, whether in friendships, business partnerships, or relationships of all kinds. Your interactions are warm, cordial, and supportive. Romantic feelings approach fairytale intensity. Make the effort to see everyone as they really are and not as idealized images.

SCORPIO (October 24 – November 22)

Today you might try to secure the perfect job, possibly in an artistic field or one connected with the healing arts. You might have a specific position in mind, or you could consider several. It’s important to think of all the ins and outs of every position before charging ahead. What you think might be perfect today could have hidden aspects you don’t know about.

SAGITTARIUS (November 23 – December 22)

A new or existing romance could take on a spiritual aspect that creates a stronger bond between you. The works of past great masters, perhaps some from exotic lands, inspire your creative drive. Spirituality could take on new importance to you. You might want to spend time meditating or studying. Past-life regression or guided meditation could prove enlightening.

CAPRICORN (December 23 – January 20)

Dreams and meditation could bring up deep-seated emotions from the past that have been blocking your growth without you realizing it. Both seeking and giving forgiveness may take on new importance. Romantic passion should be at an all-time high. These emotions are also likely to provide artistic inspiration that you want to turn toward decorating your home.

AQUARIUS (January 21 – February 19)

If you aren’t romantically involved, don’t be surprised if romance comes your way today, perhaps in your neighbourhood. Even if you are involved, you’ll make a new friend. You’re likely to meet someone special outside in the open air and close to a crowd of people. Therefore, this isn’t a good day to stay inside, even if the weather’s bad. Go see what the Universe has in store for you.

PISCES (February 20 – March 20)

Your value system may take on new spiritual and idealistic aspects today. Mundane affairs could assume new meaning for you. You might even see spirituality in your job. You could set some idealistic but unrealistic goals as far as your health is concerned. If you want to start a new health program, take it one step at a time. Don’t try to accomplish everything all at once.