Horoscope Today | 3 April 2025: If you are interested in astrology, let us take you through what your day could look like.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20)

You may wonder why it is that you can gain control of so many parts of your life, but nothing seems to go right when it comes to romance? Dismiss the notion that you’re unworthy of love. Don’t try to portray yourself as someone you’re not. Perhaps you’re confusing the people around you by projecting an image that’s completely different from who you really are.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21)

Try to stay on the lighter side today, Taurus. This may be easier said than done. You’re the bridge that connects an island to the shore. The water is rising and the island is about to be completely submerged. People are scrambling to reach you. Be careful that the situation doesn’t become an issue of self-sacrifice. The bridge is apt to sag or even break under so much weight and pressure.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

You may be trying to deal with things in a neat, orderly manner today, Gemini. Try not to get too frustrated if things don’t work out exactly the way you’d like. Tension may occur when matters of the heart come up for discussion. People may get rather emotional, sending your neat, orderly plan right out the window.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Just when you thought you had love and romance all worked out in your head, Cancer, something or someone steps in to put your heart in a whirl once again. More than likely, the intensely emotional drama of the day is a passing phase, so try not to get too worked up about it. Situations may seem life or death today, but remember that they aren’t.

LEO (July 24 – August 23)

Be careful of letting your heart get carried away today, Leo. Extreme emotions are likely, making you very aware of your environment and what other people are thinking about you. You may want to retreat to the forest and seek council with the fairies and trolls. Fantasy is a terrific way to escape the emotional intensity that’s likely to be in the air on a day like this.

VIRGO (August 24 – September 23)

Be prepared for an emotional backlash that’s likely today if you get too possessive about your romantic partner, Virgo. Issues about freedom versus commitment could arise whether you’re involved in a close relationship or not. Perhaps these feelings are simply internal and you’re trying to figure out your position on the matter before you proceed.

LIBRA (September 24-October 23)

You may feel blocked on all sides today, Libra, with no escape hatch. There’s a strong set of forces acting in such a way as to make you feel responsible for some mess that has occurred in your life. Remember that when it comes to partnerships, it takes two to make or break a situation. Don’t blame everything on yourself.

SCORPIO (October 24 – November 22)

Your emotions could be quite strong today, Scorpio. You may find it difficult to act without having intense feelings come into the picture. Be careful about speaking without first thinking how your words will affect other people. It’s important for you to be receptive in order to tune into the activity around you. Be open to others’ opinions.

SAGITTARIUS (November 23 – December 22)

Other people may find it difficult to deal with today’s intensity, Sagittarius, but you will be quite adept at fitting into whatever situation comes your way. The waters may get quite rough, especially when it comes to love and romance, but know that the boat you’re on is seaworthy. There’s also room for others, so let more people on board.

CAPRICORN (December 23 – January 20)

Issues of the heart may be a bit difficult to deal with now, Capricorn. Try not to completely shut off the channels of communication while you work on dealing with these issues. It’s vital that you open the channels wider and bring more of your feelings to the surface. Compassionate people will listen to you and help sort out your emotions if you let them.

AQUARIUS (January 21 – February 19)

You may get frustrated today when people don’t seem to act rationally. To you, Aquarius, the issues may be perfectly cut and dried. Keep in mind that not everyone sees the world the way you do. There’s an element of strong emotion that’s likely to play into the picture, an element that you probably failed to take into account. Make note of this as you go through your day.

PISCES (February 20 – March 20)

Go deeper beneath the surface today, Pisces. You may get along just fine with the way you now handle things. Keep in mind, however, that you aren’t likely to progress down your path until you turn up the intensity. If you don’t, you may find that someone turns it up for you. Suddenly, volatile emotions could catch you by surprise and you will be floundering for support. Stay ahead of the game.