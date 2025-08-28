Horoscope Today | 28 August 2025: If you are interested in astrology, let us take you through what your day could look like.

Aries (Mar 21–Apr 20)

If you’ve been thinking about investing, Aries, this isn’t the day to start. Not only would there be delays in processing your investment but it also probably won’t pay off the way you hope. Read about the options open to you and then consult with someone knowledgeable in a few days. Think about it and then if you’re so inclined, go ahead. Don’t do it now!

Taurus (Apr 21–May 20)

Attempts to reach a potential or current business partner could go awry today, Taurus. Phone messages may not get delivered, emails could get lost, and letters remain unopened. This person is having a hectic day. Don’t think he or she is upset with you. If you really need to reach this person now, you might have to go over there. Technology isn’t going to do it for you today.

Gemini (May 21–Jun 21)

Today you might feel a little out of sorts, Gemini, perhaps because of overindulgence from last night. You might be tempted to stay home in spite of other commitments. This actually might be a wise course of action, though you may feel better by midafternoon. Spend the morning relaxing and taking care of yourself. See what the rest of the day brings.

Cancer (Jun 22–Jul 22)

Today you might be eagerly awaiting a phone call that never seems to come from a current or potential romantic partner, Cancer. This could awaken your insecurity and cause you to think the worst. You should be relieved when the call finally comes, probably in midafternoon. Relax, hang in there, and keep busy!

Leo (Jul 23–Aug 23)

A member of your household could be depressed over their job, Leo. Something may have gone wrong that wasn’t their fault. You might be called upon to distract this person and get him or her going again. You won’t be alone in this. More than one visitor could drop by to bring good news and information, thereby improving the mood. You’ll enjoy this, too!

Virgo (Aug 24–Sep 23)

Some letters, checks, or phone calls you may have been expecting for a long time could still be delayed, Virgo. There’s no reason to get too frustrated, as the delays are beyond your control. The best course is to find something else to do and let whatever you’re waiting for come when it will. It hasn’t been lost – it will come!

Libra (Sep 24–Oct 23)

Some news about money, perhaps a check in the mail you’ve been waiting for still might not come. This could be frustrating, Libra, especially since there isn’t much you can do about it. It will come, so the best thing to do is distract yourself and get your mind off it. Find a good book and catch up on your reading!

Scorpio (Oct 24–Nov 22)

Delays in accomplishing certain goals could have you feeling down today, Scorpio. You could wonder if you did something wrong. Chances are you didn’t. The delays probably stem from poor communication. Letters, emails, and other messages might not have been delivered in a timely manner. Hang in there and continue to believe in yourself.

Sagittarius (Nov 23–Dec 21)

Today you might feel very low, Sagittarius, though you may not have any idea why. Your life is going well, so there’s no real reason for you to feel this way. Chances are that you saw something that triggered an unconscious memory without even being aware of it. Discern what it was and then release it. Find something to do that you love!

Capricorn (Dec 22–Jan 21)

Today it looks like you might not be able to attend a group activity that you’ve been anticipating, Capricorn. Other pressing matters may demand your immediate attention. This could prove frustrating. However, if you work quickly and efficiently, you might be able to make it after all. Budget your time carefully and get to it!

Aquarius (Jan 22–Feb 19)

A delay in completing an important project could have you feeling irritated, frustrated, and inadequate, Aquarius, even though you’ve done your best. The problem is probably beyond your control. There isn’t much you can do about this but wait. There are probably a lot of other important tasks waiting. Take care of them and get your mind off the other. It’ll get done eventually.

Pisces (Feb 20–Mar 20)

Some pressing matters might have you worried that you may have to postpone a much-needed vacation, Pisces. You could be tempted to go into a funk over it, but don’t. It could create the very situation you don’t want. If you budget your time and work efficiently, you’ll probably be able to go on your trip as planned and have a wonderful time.



