Horoscope Today | May 3:

Each zodiac sign carries unique characteristics that shape who we are. Imagine starting your day with a glimpse into what lies ahead! Curious if luck will be on your side today? Keep reading.

Aries (Mar 21 – Apr 20):

Innovative art forms might seem especially appealing today, Aries. Stay out of gallery shops unless you’re prepared to take home a carload of merchandise. If you’re more into music, you might break the bank downloading tunes to your MP3 player. This could be a new phase in your artistic tastes or it could be a longstanding trend. Whichever it is, have fun!

Taurus (Apr 21 – May 20):

Do you believe in ghosts? Some strange phone calls, emails, or other communications may come your way today, Taurus. One may come from someone who thinks you’re someone else. Phone calls may be hang-ups, wrong numbers, or phantom rings. If there’s a knock at the door, it may be the house settling and not a ghost, but it can still be rather unnerving. Try not to think about it.

Gemini (May 21 – Jun 21):

An unexpected sum of money could come your way today, Gemini. It probably won’t be large, but it will be welcome nonetheless. Perhaps someone has owed you money for a long time and finally repays it. Or you might sell an item you’ve wanted to unload for a long time. Whatever it is, you might want to take a friend to dinner. Go for it and have fun!

Cancer (Jun 22 – Jul 22):

Have you been exercising too rigorously lately, Cancer? If so, you might feel some little aches and pains. Stay off your feet for most of the day. When you exercise, concentrate on stretching. Spend some time soaking in a hot tub if you can. The old saying, “No pain, no gain” has pretty much been discredited! Yoga or tai chi could serve you as well as aerobics today. Stick with those!

Leo (Jul 23 – Aug 23):

The feeling that someone is coming to visit you might be with you throughout the day, Leo. Your intuition is probably right, except for one thing – it’s probably more than one person! Some friends may have some good news that they want to share as soon as possible. Straighten up the house and pretend to be surprised when they come to the door. Have a great evening!

Virgo (Aug 24 – Sep 23):

Are all of your friends into astrology, divine science, or spiritual matters, Virgo? It might seem like most of them are today, anyway. You may have many new friends in those fields. You have a lot to learn from all of them, and even more that you can learn together. A giant spurt of personal growth is right around the corner.

Libra (Sep 24 – Oct 23):

A love partner may host a social event or meeting of some kind, Libra. It might be interesting to get acquainted with friends of your mate you haven’t yet met. Some of them are probably intelligent, interesting people in fascinating professions. One of them could recommend a few books that you will definitely want to read. Have fun. Don’t forget to thank your sweetheart!

Scorpio (Oct 24 – Nov 22):

Are you contemplating a trip, Scorpio, perhaps to a place you’ve always dreamed of visiting? If you’re in doubt as to whether or not you can do it, work out your budget and you might be surprised. Invite a friend or romantic partner to accompany you. Such a trip could boost your personal growth like nothing you’ve ever tried before. Think about it!

Sagittarius (Nov 23 – Dec 21):

Material values may pale beside spiritual ones today, Sagittarius. You might consider giving up the rat race and retreating to the wilderness. This would perhaps make a good vacation, but you probably aren’t ready to chuck it all just yet. Don’t be too hard on yourself if your enjoyment of worldly pleasures returns tomorrow. Changes like this come gradually, not overnight. Take it at your own pace.

Capricorn (Dec 22 – Jan 21):

A current or potential romantic partner might seem like the most perfect, wonderful person in the world to you, Capricorn. Your romantic nature could get the better of you today. Don’t gaze at your partner all dewy eyed! Instead, try to maintain a certain distance to avoid appearing too needy. It was probably your self-sufficiency and inner power that attracted your lover in the first place.

Aquarius (Jan 22 – Feb 19):

You might not be able to concentrate on your work today, Aquarius. Your head may be in the clouds and your eye for detail could fail you somewhat. Needless to say, this isn’t a good day to tackle new, difficult, or complicated tasks. Concentrate on routines that you can do without thinking. That way you will get through the day without making yourself crazy.

Pisces (Feb 20 – Mar 20):

Are you an artist, writer, or musician, Pisces? If so, your work may take on a more symbolic or impressionistic tone. Today you’re probably more interested in conveying feelings and impressions than details. It might surprise you that you’re thinking along those lines. This urge may vanish tomorrow, so if you like today’s work, make the most of it. Try to remember how and why you’re doing it!