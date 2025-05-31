Horoscope Today | 31 May 2025: If you are interested in astrology, let us take you through what your day could look like.

Here is the horoscope for 31 May 2025. Read what the stars have in store for you today (31 May 2025).

Aries (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

Disconcerting developments in the lives of family members could cause some stress at home. There could be some problems with the structure of the house itself. Perhaps the plumbing or electricity needs attention. If a family member is upset, Aries, keep the lines of communication open. If there are problems that need attention, get them out of the way now.

Taurus (Apr 21 – May 20)

Don’t be surprised if many visitors come to your door today. A relative or co-worker could be in a black mood, which could spill over to you, as you’re feeling more intuitive than usual. Realize that this isn’t coming from you, Taurus, and let it go! Misinformation could come your way by phone, email, or mail. Check out the facts before you buy into it.

Gemini (May 21 – Jun 21)

Low biorhythms could have you feeling a little depressed. You may tend to doubt your goals and abilities. Don’t let this send you into a fit of gloom, Gemini. All is better than it seems. Realize that today you’re likely to blow every little setback out of proportion. Give everything you try your very best effort. Go out tonight and have a good time!

Cancer (Jun 22 – Jul 22)

Communication with friends or family may not come easily today, Cancer. An unusual level of inhibition could keep you from reaching out to others. You might try to shake this off by working too hard, even if you aren’t sure exactly what you want to do. This is a good day to read, study, or work on projects in solitude. A long walk during the day could clear your head and reignite your enthusiasm.

Leo (Jul 23 – Aug 23)

Your intuition is likely to be operating at a very high level today, Leo. This isn’t a good day to be around sick or depressed people. You will probably pick up their gloom and it could possibly spoil your day. This is a good day to finish old projects that you may have postponed. Your insights and ingenuity are likelier than usual to give you the motivation you need.

Virgo (Aug 24 – Sep 23)

Fear about your financial security could plague you today, Virgo. Dissatisfaction with some of work you’ve been doing and delays in reaching some of your goals might have you wondering what you could do better. Doubts about a friend’s motives might cause you to waver in your trust of that person. Take the time to consider everything objectively. All is probably not as it seems.

Libra (Sep 24 – Oct 23)

Have you been wondering if you’re in the right profession? Disillusionment with your field could have you feeling mildly ill from stress and considering a total career change. Perhaps this is the right course of action to take, but perhaps not. Look into the options available and see how you feel about them, Libra, but wait a few days before making any final decisions.

Scorpio (Oct 24 – Nov 22)

Unsettling news from far away could have you somewhat upset and a little depressed. The temptation to withdraw and brood might seem too strong to resist, but this may not be the best course of action. Getting things done is likely to be the best therapy in emotional situations like this, Scorpio. So if there’s a new project you’ve been considering, this is the day to start it.

Sagittarius (Nov 23 – Dec 21)

A friend might be ill, causing you considerable worry. One of the goals you’ve been trying to reach could be delayed in some way, causing frustration. Your financial situation could also be on your mind. You could be worrying needlessly, Sagittarius. The situation is cloudy and may not be as unsettling as it seems. You may have received some misinformation. Check the facts before making yourself crazy.

Capricorn (Dec 22 – Jan 21)

Relations with colleagues could be a bit strained due to increased job stress. If you’ve been thinking of entering a business or romantic partnership, this isn’t the day to decide. Your mind may be a bit muddled. Misunderstandings or misinformation could cause you to doubt the wisdom of the partnership. This needs to be considered objectively, Capricorn. Your doubts may be groundless.

Aquarius (Jan 22 – Feb 19)

Today you might feel a little under the weather due to physical and emotional stress over the past few days. Take it easy today if you can. This isn’t the day to be too busy or start new projects. Miscommunication could cause an upset or two, Aquarius, so try to maintain your cool. Don’t make mountains out of molehills. Nothing will come up that can’t be handled.

Pisces (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

Disturbing dreams or unsettling moods could arise today, causing you to wonder if something is wrong or something bad is going to happen. Let it go, Pisces. If anything goes wrong, it isn’t likely to be anything major. A recent event may have triggered old impressions that are causing these feelings. You could also be picking up on others’ moods, as your intuition is high.