Guwahati: Former AGP leader Satyabrata Kalita and former BJP MLAs Binanda Saikia and Mansingh Rangpi joined the Congress party on Monday, citing dissatisfaction with the ruling BJP government in Assam.

Speaking at a joining ceremony at the Congress headquarters in New Delhi, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Gaurav Gogoi welcomed the three leaders, stating that their move was a clear indication of growing dissent against the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government.

Satyabrata Kalita, former General Secretary of the Assam Gana Parishad and ex-MLA from the Kamalpur constituency, criticized the current government, alleging that it has failed to work for the common people, including the poor, small businessmen, workers, and farmers.

He accused the government of prioritizing the interests of Himanta Biswa Sarma and his family.

Similarly, Binanda Saikia, a former three-time MLA, and Mansing Rangpi, former Baithalangsu MLA and Parliamentary Secretary, both expressed their disillusionment with the BJP’s policies and ideals.

Saikia, a former Congress leader, and Rangpi, both returned to the Congress fold.

Gogoi said that this was just the beginning, and many more BJP leaders and workers have expressed their interest in joining the Congress ahead of the 2026 elections.

The event was moderated by All India Congress General Secretary and Assam Supervisor Jitendra Singh.

Other prominent leaders present at the function included All India Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal, Assam MPs Pradyut Bordoloi and Rakibul Hussain, and Women’s Congress President Meera Barthakur.