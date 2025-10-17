Horoscope Today | 17 October 2025: If you are interested in astrology, let us take you through what your day could look like.

Aries (Mar 21–Apr 20)

Visits with friends and family are highlighted today. Regardless of whether they come to you or you go to them, you’re bound to have a delightful evening. This is exactly what you need after the frustration of a long day, complete with delays and mechanical difficulties. Put it all behind you. Pass the pizza, refill the glasses, and enjoy some deserved downtime.

Taurus (Apr 21–May 20)

Your energy could be low today, making this an ideal day to stay in and read or get any paperwork finished. It isn’t glamorous, but at least it doesn’t require much energy. Any writing you need to do will be clear and fluid. You have a gift, and today it’s magnified. You should make good use of this auspicious day.

Gemini (May 21–Jun 21)

You may feel frustration and loneliness today. All you want is to spend a quiet evening with your romantic partner, but you can’t find him or her anywhere. Planes are late and rush-hour traffic is especially bad. Cell phones don’t help. Your friend may as well be on the Moon. Take heart and know that you’re missed just as much. When you do reconnect, the reunion will be electric!

Cancer (Jun 22–Jul 22)

You may feel like the walls are closing in on you. Don’t let it happen. Do whatever you need to do to rejuvenate your spirits and motivation. You may have gotten bogged down in some rather dull responsibilities or obligations. You’re too bright to squander your mind that way. Take a break from routine and go for a night on the town. You’ll enjoy dancing the night away!

Leo (Jul 23–Aug 23)

Today could be a strange day as you find it increasingly difficult to concentrate. This is unlike you. You’re usually efficient and levelheaded. Blame it on the planets. Their configuration is the cause of the lethargy and ennui. Accept the fact that you won’t be moving at your usual pace. You can make up for lost time tomorrow.

Virgo (Aug 24–Sep 23)

You and your loved one might find it difficult to connect today. You’re busy with personal issues and obligations. While you have every intention of getting together for dinner, you don’t seem to be able to connect. It’s frustrating, but keep trying. When you finally do get together, the companionship will more than make up for the wait!

Libra (Sep 24–Oct 23)

You have a generous spirit, but today you may be worried that you’ve been too generous. If you bought someone a large gift, you might be concerned that you’ve gone overboard. It’s too late to return it. Don’t worry about it too much. Your mate will love your thoughtfulness – and your credit card bill won’t come for another month!

Scorpio (Oct 24–Nov 22)

You’ve always been practical when it comes to financial matters, but sometimes consumerism can cause you some stress. Of course you want to show the special person in your life how much you care, but do you need to spend a lot of money to prove it? Find a balance you can both live with. You don’t need to buy a car. A small token of thoughtfulness would be appreciated.

Sagittarius (Nov 23–Dec 21)

You’re likely to feel pulled in two directions today. You’re at a high point in your career and don’t want to lose the momentum. At the same time, you feel strongly that you’d like to spend extra time with your loved ones. If only you could be in two places at once! Have you considered telecommuting for the next few weeks? Your family would enjoy having you around.

Capricorn (Dec 22–Jan 21)

The energy is unusually slow, causing you to drag and your productivity to suffer. There isn’t much you can do about it. Prioritize your tasks so you accomplish what absolutely needs to be done. Everything else will have to wait until your “get up and go” returns tomorrow. In the meantime, energize yourself as much as possible with good nutrition and a brisk walk.

Aquarius (Jan 22–Feb 19)

Trips will likely be mired in mechanical difficulties and delays of all types. You’ll get to your destination eventually, but you’re going to have to be patient. If you’re heading to the airport, be sure to bring a book – a long one – to make the wait more bearable. If you’re just heading across town, bring along your favorite music to keep your spirits up.

Pisces (Feb 20–Mar 20)

Don’t take anything at face value today. There’s an air of misinformation and misunderstanding, so avoid gossip. This could be easier said than done, as all the social events of the next several days put you in constant contact with known chatterboxes. Be pleasant, smile, and nod, but don’t ask any leading questions. Once you get them started, these people keep talking!