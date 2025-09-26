Horoscope Today | 26 September 2025: If you are interested in astrology, let us take you through what your day could look like.

Here is the horoscope for 26 September 2025. Read what the stars have in store for you today (26 September 2025)

Aries (Mar 21–Apr 20)

Your thinking should be clear today, Aries, and your sharp focus adept at revealing the truth of any situation. Your mind may be intertwined quite delicately with your heart, but the good news is that they’re working harmoniously together. You’re able to stand back and see the rational, logical side of your feelings as well as the emotional, tender side of your thoughts.

Taurus (Apr 21–May 20)

Don’t leave anyone behind as you gallivant through your world today, Taurus. You’re so wrapped up in your adventures that you’re unaware of other people who could use more attention. In your endless search for something bigger and better, you may have lost contact with the wonderful things you already have in front of you.

Gemini (May 21–Jun 21)

Love and romance are key aspects of the day, Gemini. You should find that things relating to these aspects of your life are going well. Your mind is much more penetrating than usual, and your search for deeper knowledge can be quenched with less effort than might usually be required. Your creative spirit is anxious to find an outlet for adventure.

Cancer (Jun 22–Jul 22)

You might need to take a step back today and turn your attention inward instead of outward. When it comes to love and romance, don’t rush things. Patience is needed now more than ever. People are much more emotional than usual. Don’t be surprised if you or someone you know becomes territorial when a stranger steps on his or her private turf.

Leo (Jul 23–Aug 23)

Your mind is like a fine sieve that filters even the smallest details from the whole, Leo. Nothing escapes your attention today. You’re right on top of the situation whether people realize it or not. Feel free to take your time and be patient. Facts may reveal themselves slowly, so don’t make a major decision about something until you have all the relevant data.

Virgo (Aug 24–Sep 23)

You may feel like you’re sitting on a pincushion when it comes to issues regarding love and romance, Virgo. Don’t be surprised if there’s conflict in this part of your life. If you’re involved in a relationship, consider this bump in the road a challenge that will make you stronger and bond you more tightly your partner. If you aren’t with someone, it may be for the best.

Libra (Sep 24–Oct 23)

There could be some verbal sparring as you tackle the challenges this new day brings, Libra. Love is on your side. You’ll find that as long as you stay true to your inner strength, you’ll come through with shining colors regardless of the events that transpire. Engage in activities and situations that promote your strengths instead of your weaknesses.

Scorpio (Oct 24–Nov 22)

You may try to explain something with your brain today when the true understanding of the situation comes only through your heart, Scorpio. Feel the answer from deep within instead of trying to decipher it. Sink into the mood of the environment instead of trying to break it down into little compartments that you can analyze and categorize. Consider the whole instead of the pieces.

Sagittarius (Nov 23–Dec 21)

Your mind is especially keen today, Sagittarius. You’ll find that it communes well with your anxious heart. Someone may have recently stepped into your life and now it’s time to engage with this person on a deeper level. It’s wise to take things one step at a time. Don’t let your imagination get carried away. It could be hard to find the line between imaginary and actual.

Capricorn (Dec 22–Jan 21)

Bask in each new day, Capricorn. Do your best to spread your sunshine, but don’t be surprised if someone challenges the way you think. There are stubborn forces out there working to steer you in the direction that they’d like you to go. Make sure that you’re the one who remains in control. Keep up your positive outlook!

Aquarius (Jan 22–Feb 19)

Love and romance should be going well for you now, Aquarius. Something has sparked the detective in you and you’re anxious to probe, inquire, and seek the truth in every situation. Your grounded, stable, and practical approach will be your greatest asset. Make sure to let someone else be the martyr today. You’re the one who needs to take control.

Pisces (Feb 20–Mar 20)

The indecisiveness that you feel regarding certain issues may be amplified today, Pisces. You may go to extremes from one side of the spectrum to the other. Work with this energy by recognizing the value in both situations, putting your rational mind aside and letting your heart be the final judge. Something beautiful and comforting will probably end up catching your eye.