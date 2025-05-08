Irregular periods are becoming more common among women, with many experiencing delays, heavier or lighter flows, or cycles that just don’t seem to follow a regular pattern.

If you’ve been wondering, “What’s going on with my cycle?” you’re not alone. Doctors suggest that a combination of factors linked to modern life could be playing a major role.

What’s Behind the Rise in Irregular Periods Today?

While this is a widespread issue, making healthy lifestyle choices or consulting a doctor can help regulate periods and improve overall health.

What’s Behind Irregular Periods?

Stress:

Chronic stress from work, relationships, or everyday pressures can have a big impact on your menstrual cycle. Stress affects the hypothalamus, a part of the brain that controls hormone production, and can cause your periods to become irregular. Dr. Anjali Mehta, a gynecologist based in Mumbai, explains, “Stress disrupts the hormones that regulate your menstrual cycle, leading to unpredictable periods.”

Poor Sleep and Too Much Screen Time:

Long nights staring at screens or irregular sleep patterns can confuse your body’s natural rhythm, making it harder for your body to produce the hormones needed for a regular cycle. The blue light from devices can also affect your sleep quality, which in turn affects your hormones.

Diet and Weight Fluctuations:

Crash dieting, poor nutrition, or sudden weight gain or loss can mess with your menstrual cycle. Diets that are too low in carbs or filled with processed foods may also cause hormonal imbalances, leading to irregular periods. Eating a balanced diet is key to keeping your hormones in check.

PCOS (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome):

PCOS is one of the most common medical reasons for irregular periods. It’s a condition that causes hormonal imbalances and can lead to other symptoms like acne and excess hair growth. Many women with PCOS don’t realize they have it, and it often goes undiagnosed. If you have irregular cycles, this might be something to check with your doctor.

Over-exercising or Lack of Exercise:

Both extremes of exercise, either working out too much or not getting enough physical activity—can interfere with your body’s ability to maintain a balanced hormonal system. A healthy amount of exercise can support your cycle, while overdoing it can disrupt it.

Post-COVID Effects:

Many women have reported changes in their menstrual cycles after recovering from COVID-19 or getting vaccinated. While research is still ongoing, some women have noticed their periods are either delayed or heavier after these events. It’s still unclear exactly how COVID-19 impacts the menstrual cycle, but doctors are keeping an eye on it.

What You Can Do to Help Regulate Your Cycle

If you’re experiencing irregular periods, here are some steps you can take to help bring your cycle back on track:

Track Your Cycle:

Using period-tracking apps can help you keep an eye on any changes in your cycle. Tracking can also be helpful for your doctor to understand what’s happening with your body.

Reduce Stress:

Finding ways to manage stress can make a big difference. Simple activities like journaling, meditation, or even a daily walk can help lower stress levels and support hormonal balance.

Eat a Balanced Diet:

Focus on eating whole, nutrient-rich foods, including healthy fats, iron, and protein. Avoiding crash diets and processed foods can help keep your hormones in balance.

Get Enough Sleep:

Quality sleep is essential for maintaining a healthy cycle. Aim for 7-8 hours of sleep each night to help keep your hormones functioning properly.

Consult a Doctor:

If your periods are missing for more than three months, are unusually heavy, or come too frequently, it’s time to consult a gynecologist. They can help determine the cause and recommend the best course of action.

Irregular periods are becoming more common, especially as modern life puts extra pressure on our bodies. Your period is a sign from your body that something might be out of balance. By making some lifestyle changes and seeking the right medical advice, you can get your cycle back on track and take charge of your health.